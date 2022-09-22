The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bar-Lev claims Police Chief has no authority to shut down social media

Israeli Police chief Kobi Shabtai recommended shutting off access to social media if riots similar to those that swept Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls hit the country again.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 14:40
Omer Bar-Lev, Israel's Minister of Public Security walks with Israeli police officers at the site of a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Omer Bar-Lev, Israel's Minister of Public Security walks with Israeli police officers at the site of a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev (Labor) responded to claims of Police Chief Kobi Shabai that "social media should be shut off during riots" during an interview on 103FM on Thursday.

Israeli Police chief Kobi Shabtai recommended shutting off access to social media on Wednesday if riots similar to those that swept Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls hit the country again.

"I am of the opinion that in such situations the networks should be blocked," Shabtai told Yediot Aharonot in an interview that will be fully published over the weekend.

In response, Bar-Lev said that he "really doesn't agree with him, it was an unfortunate statement. I don't know, I wasn't in the room with him, I don't know the context in which he said it, but certainly, in a democratic country free communication is also on social media."

"I won't go into what I told him about that, but I say clearly and unequivocally that it is not the Chief's role to determine such things, even if in his opinion there is an extreme event of one kind or another," the minister said.

"It is absolutely not the role of the Chief of police and not the [IDF] Chief of Staff, for that there is a minister of defense, a minister of public security and a government. To my delight, we maintain freedom of expression in the State of Israel."

"It is absolutely not the role of the Chief of police and not the [IDF]Chief of Staff, for that there is a minister of defense, a minister of public security and a government."

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev

"It's already a war, social networks are the ones that take people out into the field," Shabtai said during his controversial statement.

"I'm talking about a sweeping closure of the networks, turn it off, calm the area and let the situation calm down," he said. "We are a democratic country, but there is a limit, you come and strike a sweeping cut for a certain period of time, with supervision, of course, calm the situation and stabilize."

Police Chief attempts to clarify his claims

In response to growing criticism, Shabtai issued a statement clarifying his claims later on Wednesday, noting that he referred to the most extreme scenario in which there is a danger to Israeli democracy and the security of the state in the event of an uprising that incorporates broad elements of terrorism within the State of Israel.

"The Police Chief referred to the blocking of those instigators who call for terrorist attacks and a mass mobilization to the street in a situation where there are hundreds and thousands of calls and statements of this type that accompany the event," the statement said.

"At no point was the intention to restrict the means of the citizens of Israel, but rather it is a temporary, pinpoint step that is intended to protect the lives of the citizens and Israeli democracy during a national emergency that endangers the security of the state."

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



