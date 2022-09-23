The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel files indictment against suspect in Yelena Gerenberg's murder

Jason Blaze admitted to killing Yelena Gerenberg after saying that he had done it by accident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 11:18
Yelena Gerenberg (photo credit: MAARIV)
Yelena Gerenberg
(photo credit: MAARIV)

An indictment was filed on Friday against Jason Blaze who is accused of murdering Yelena Gerenberg a month ago.

According to the indictment, Blaze murdered Gerenberg because she refused to have a romantic relationship with him. The indictment adds that Blaze had intended on burning the body and had gone as far as soaking it in fuel but ultimately changed his mind and didn't burn her.

"Tomorrow will mark a month since you've been gone, and every day is harder," wrote Gerenberg's sister Nadya Aminov in a post on Friday. "I want to find out that this is a nightmare, but it's not, it's entirely real. I pray every day that the filth that did this to you will sit in prison until his last day and never see daylight again. He took you from me, my only sister."

What happened to Yelena?

Gerenberg's body was found in an orchard by a passerby at the end of August hours after a missing person report was filed when her family noticed that she had not come home the night before. Her body was soon identified, and it was apparent that she had been murdered.

Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Blaze was soon arrested on suspicion of the murder and told the police that he had killed Gerenberg by accident. Her family and friends, however, told Israel Police that Blaze had wanted a romantic relationship, but Gerenberg wanted to remain friends and that he was frustrated by this.

Blaze's arrest was extended soon after his initial arrest.



Tags Israel indictment police murder
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
5

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by