What were the most popular baby names in Israel this year?

The Administration of Border Crossings, Population and Immigration released the 10 most popular names for boys and girls in Israel in the past year in honor of Rosh Hashanah which begins on Sunday night.

For girls, the most popular name, in both the Jewish sector and generally, was Avigail with Miriam taking second place in the general population, and Tamar taking second place in the Jewish sector and third place generally.

Other names on the list were Yael, Noa, Sarah, Adele, Maya, Lia and Ayala.

What were the most popular boys' names?

Boys' names varied greatly between the Jewish sector and Israel's general population.

A baby (illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

Generally, the most popular name in Israel the last year was Muhamed, which hasn't changed since the previous year, with Adam taking second place, and Yossef taking third place.

The fourth name on the list was David, which headed the list as the most popular name in the Jewish sector.

David was followed by Ariel, Omer, Lavi, Daniel, Refael and Uri.

In the Jewish sector, Ariel took second place followed by Lavi, Uri, Refael, Noam, Eitan, Ari, Daniel and Yehudah.