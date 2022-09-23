The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
WATCH: Abbas delivers speech in the United Nations General Assembly

Abu Mazen emphasized  that he no longer believes in peace, claiming that Israel ignores international decisions, and has decided not to be a partner for peace itself.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 17:41

Updated: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 18:06
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during his news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on August 16. (photo credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters)
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during his news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on August 16.
(photo credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

The Chairman of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech in the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, less than a day after the speech of Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who called from the same stage in New York to examine reaching an agreement of two states for two peoples with the Palestinians - Provided they lay down their arms.

"More than five million Palestinians lived under the Israeli occupation for more than 54 years. I want to tell you today on behalf of the Palestinians that our confidence in our ability to reach peace is deteriorating. Do you want to suffocate the hope we have?" The chairman of the Authority said.



"[Israel] has undermined the Oslo Accords, it is destroying the 2-state solution. This proves that Israel does not believe in peace. Israel believes in enforcing the status quo. That is why we do not have more of a partner," Abbas said.



Mahmoud Abbas

Abbas further said that Israel provides protection to Jewish terrorists while they drive Palestinians from their homes.

"Price tag organizations, Lahava and many others. These organizations are led by Knesset members. We call on the international community to define these organizations as terrorist organizations."

In addition, Abu Mazen mentioned the death of an Al-Jazeera journalist, saying that "Israel killed the journalist Shireen Abu Aqla on purpose with sniper fire. I call for Israel to be prosecuted for this crime."

Later, he called on the member states of the United Nations to implement Resolution 181 of the General Assembly - the declaration of the partition plan of November 29, 1947.



