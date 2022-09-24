The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli exhibition about violence against women premiers at Geneva UN office

The new exhibition presents the clothes of women who were murdered by their partners and is designed to raise awareness of violence against women.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 20:53
A clothing item owned by Michal Sela Z"L. (photo credit: THE PERMANENT MISSION OF ISRAEL TO THE UN)
A clothing item owned by Michal Sela Z"L.
(photo credit: THE PERMANENT MISSION OF ISRAEL TO THE UN)

This week, a new exhibition by Keren Goldstein Yehezkeli was launched in the UN's office in Geneva. The exhibition presents the clothes of women who were murdered by their partners and is designed to raise awareness of the issue. 

The exhibition was organized by the Israeli Permanent Mission to the UN in cooperation with the Greek and Cypriot Permanent Missions and presented clothing pieces from victims from all three countries. Also, for the first time, clothing pieces from victims in Trinidad and Tobago and from the US were shown in the exhibition. 

Goldstein is an Israeli documentary film director and activist, and is leading a number of unique collaborations with government and private institutions to raise awareness of gender-based violence

"The “She’s Gone" project was conceived out of feelings of despair and rage," She said on the premiere night of the exhibition. "The fury I felt when I heard of yet another murder of a young woman, alongside her two young sons. 

"She was 23 years old. I expected that the murder would go through the news cycle for the next few days and that soon after, invariably, the crime and its victims would be forgotten."

Clothes owned by murdered women in the ''She's Gone'' exhibition. (credit: THE PERMANENT MISSION OF ISRAEL TO THE UN) Clothes owned by murdered women in the ''She's Gone'' exhibition. (credit: THE PERMANENT MISSION OF ISRAEL TO THE UN)

"This year 15 women were murdered by family members in Israel," said Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel's ambassador to the Geneva UN branch. "We will continue fighting this struggle until a total eradication of the phenomenon. 

"Israel promotes the fight against violence toward women both home and away, in Israel and in the UN."

Meirav Eilon Shahar

The Michal Sela Forum

Amongst the items presented in the exhibition were the clothes of Michal Sela. Sela, who was brutally murdered by her husband Eliran Malul in 2019, became a symbol of the struggle against violence toward women. Her family founded the Michal Sela Forum, a non-profit organization that acts to prevent violence against women.



Tags Israel United Nations geneva domestic violence in israel israeli women domestic violence Michal Sela
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by