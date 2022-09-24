This week, a new exhibition by Keren Goldstein Yehezkeli was launched in the UN's office in Geneva. The exhibition presents the clothes of women who were murdered by their partners and is designed to raise awareness of the issue.

The exhibition was organized by the Israeli Permanent Mission to the UN in cooperation with the Greek and Cypriot Permanent Missions and presented clothing pieces from victims from all three countries. Also, for the first time, clothing pieces from victims in Trinidad and Tobago and from the US were shown in the exhibition.

Goldstein is an Israeli documentary film director and activist, and is leading a number of unique collaborations with government and private institutions to raise awareness of gender-based violence.

"The “She’s Gone" project was conceived out of feelings of despair and rage," She said on the premiere night of the exhibition. "The fury I felt when I heard of yet another murder of a young woman, alongside her two young sons.

"She was 23 years old. I expected that the murder would go through the news cycle for the next few days and that soon after, invariably, the crime and its victims would be forgotten."

Clothes owned by murdered women in the ''She's Gone'' exhibition. (credit: THE PERMANENT MISSION OF ISRAEL TO THE UN)

"This year 15 women were murdered by family members in Israel," said Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel's ambassador to the Geneva UN branch. "We will continue fighting this struggle until a total eradication of the phenomenon.

"Israel promotes the fight against violence toward women both home and away, in Israel and in the UN." Meirav Eilon Shahar

The Michal Sela Forum

Amongst the items presented in the exhibition were the clothes of Michal Sela. Sela, who was brutally murdered by her husband Eliran Malul in 2019, became a symbol of the struggle against violence toward women. Her family founded the Michal Sela Forum, a non-profit organization that acts to prevent violence against women.