The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Biden shares words of Torah, Itzhak Perlman plays 'Avinu Malkeinu' at the White House

Perlman performed "Avinu Malkeinu," a well-known High Holy Day prayer begging God, "our father, our king," for the forgiveness of sin. 

By MAYA ZANGER-NADIS
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 18:22
Genesis Prize winner Itzhak Perlman (photo credit: LISA MARIE MAZZUCCO)
Genesis Prize winner Itzhak Perlman
(photo credit: LISA MARIE MAZZUCCO)

World-renowned Israeli violinist Itzhak Perlman performed at the White House on Friday following a press conference, in honor of the Jewish High Holy Days. 

Perlman performed "Avinu Malkeinu," a well-known High Holy Day prayer begging God, "our father, our king," for the forgiveness of sin. 

This was not Perlman's first time at the White House. The Tel-Aviv-born violinist has been performing at high-profile events in America since the age of 13. Most recently, he performed at the White House for an audience that included Queen Elizabeth II in 2007, and again during the Obama Administration in 2012 for a dinner honoring Israeli former president Shimon Peres.

Presidential remarks ahead of Perlman's performance

Violinist Itzhak Perlman, seen here receiving the US Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in November 2015, was among those participating in a Feb. 3, 2021, kickoff event for Jewish Disability Advocacy Month. (credit: ALEX WONG/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)Violinist Itzhak Perlman, seen here receiving the US Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in November 2015, was among those participating in a Feb. 3, 2021, kickoff event for Jewish Disability Advocacy Month. (credit: ALEX WONG/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

Before his performance, President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff all gave short statements about the importance of the Jewish High Holy Days.

"Temples will be shuttered on Yom Kippur. And some will have to break their fast without beloved family beside them. I hope that their faith and our prayers bring them comfort during this dark time."

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

"Many have had to flee their homes, as you’ve seen," began First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, referring to the current crisis in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian. "Temples will be shuttered on Yom Kippur. And some will have to break their fast without beloved family beside them. I hope that their faith and our prayers bring them comfort during this dark time."

The First Lady was followed by the Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, the first ever person with that title, as well as the first Jewish spouse of a vice president. He pointed out that "Jews worldwide face horrendous discrimination and violence and antisemitism.  And one of the reasons that our great President ran for president was to confront the kinds of hate and antisemitism that we all saw and were mortified by in Charlottesville." About the President and Vice President as a team, he said, "they are two leaders of deep faith who believe in tolerance and inclusion, not just for our Jewish community but for all communities. "

A drasha from Biden 

President Joe Biden cited the late Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks in his remarks about the High Holy Days. Biden explained to those gathered at the conference that "the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, who passed away two years ago, once said that the most important lesson of the High Holidays is that nothing — nothing — is broken beyond repair. Nothing is broken beyond repair. It’s never too late to change and to be better. I’ve always believed that message, and I also think it’s universal."

Biden also touched on his recent visit to Israel: "The first place I went back to was Yad Vashem.  And there were two Holocaust survivors there who immigrated to America after the war but returned to that sacred ground to speak to young people so we never forget." In this context, he said, it is frightening to see the rise of antisemitism in America in 2022. 

Biden closed with some words of Torah, and a blessing for the new year: "The Jewish tradition holds that from the time the Book of Life is opened on Rosh Hashanah until the gates close on Yom Kippur, our fate hangs in the balance. It’s in our hands — it’s in our hands to change, to do better to ourselves, for ourselves, and for others. I believe we face a similar inflection point as a nation.

"My hope and prayer for the year ahead is that, for one of the most difficult moments that we’ve gone through in a long time, we emerge stronger."



Tags American Jewry Shimon Peres Yom Kippur music rosh hashanah Joe Biden white house rosh hashana Americans Itzhak Perlman Israeli music Queen Elizabeth Kamala Harris Jewish Americans
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by