Lapid defends Lebanon deal as top negotiator’s resignation revealed

The resignation of Israel’s top negotiator of its maritime dispute with Lebanon in frustration with the Prime Minister’s Office's handling of the talks came to light on Monday, as Prime Minister Yair Lapid defended the deal from critics.

Udi Adiri, former Energy Ministry director-general and the lead negotiator with Lebanon over the economic waters dispute in recent years, resigned last week, days before US Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein made his final proposal for an agreement, The Marker first reported.

Adiri was reportedly frustrated by how National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata conducted the talks after the responsibility for them was moved to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The official reason given - after a request and not in a statement released upon his departure - was that Adiri found a private sector job at the end of the cooling-off period after being director-general.

Lapid countered criticism of the agreement, which the PMO views as close to final, on Twitter.

קצת עובדות לנתניהו, פשוט כי הוא לא ראה את ההסכם: ישראל מקבלת 100% מצרכי הבטחון שלה, 100% ממאגר כריש ואפילו חלק מהרווחים של המאגר הלבנוני. אני מבין שכואב לכם שלא הצלחתם להשיג הסכם כזה, אבל זו לא סיבה להתגייס לתעמולה של נסראללה. אפשר לפרגן קצת לממשלה שעובדת ומביאה תוצאות לעם ישראל. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) October 3, 2022

“Israel receives 100% of its security needs, 100% of the Karish Reservoir and even some of the earnings from the Lebanese reservoir,” Lapid tweeted.

Though Lapid sought to mention it as an achievement, throughout the negotiations and as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened Karish in recent months, Lapid, Energy Minister Karin Elharrar and their offices consistently said that the Israeli reservoir was not part of the negotiations.

“I understand your pain that you did not succeed in reaching an agreement like this, but this is no reason to join Nasrallah’s propaganda,” Lapid added, addressing his remarks to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu. “You can give some credit to the government that works and brings results for Israel.”

The deal will have Israel concede the entire triangle of economic waters that had been in dispute with Lebanon from 2012-2021, but not the extended triangle that Lebanon demanded in early 2021. It will also allow Lebanon to develop the entire Kana Field, which extends South into what would be Israeli waters.

Israel meets with Total Energy officials

If Total Energy, which has the Lebanese license to develop Kana, finds and extracts gas from the reservoir, it will have to pay Israel royalties for the percentage of the gas in its economic waters.

Elharrar was at Total headquarters in France on Monday to negotiate the royalties agreement, Reuters reported.

France, a major stakeholder in Total, and the US, which conducted the talks, would be their guarantors.

In addition, the deal includes formalizing the long-extant “buoys line,” a 5-km. security line of buoys Israel placed in the Mediterranean Sea extending from its border with Lebanon.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Monday that, when complete, the agreement would be submitted to the Knesset.

Sa’ar’s statement came in response to MKs Yariv Levin (Likud) and Orit Struck (Religious Zionist), who asked for clarifications following reports that Lapid planned to circumvent the legislature and keep the agreement confidential.

According to law, the agreement only needs to be submitted to the Knesset and not be put to a parliamentary vote.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, however, called for a vote, tweeting that “such an important agreement absolutely cannot pass without approval from the real sovereign and that is the Knesset…The Israeli public has the right to know the details of the agreement…Everything must be fully transparent.”