IDF identifies slain soldier as 18-year-old Sgt. Noa Lazar

Lazar was originally from the northern settlement of Bat Hefer. She was a fighter in the IDF's Military Police Erez battalion.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 9, 2022 09:18
Sgt. Noa Lazar. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
Sgt. Noa Lazar.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

18-year-old Sgt. Noa Lazar was killed in a terrorist attack while on duty at the Shuafat checkpoint in east Jerusalem on Saturday evening, the IDF announced Sunday morning.

"On my behalf and on behalf of the Israeli government, I send condolences to her family and friends."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's condolences to Sgt. Lazar's loved ones

Lazar was originally from the northern settlement of Bat Hefer. She was a fighter in the IDF's Military Police Erez battalion. She was promoted posthumously from the rank of corporal to sergeant. 

Israel's President, Prime Minister and Defense Minister all expressed their condolences on Sunday morning. 

Statements of condolence 

Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

President Isaac Herzog released a statement saying that he is "sending condolences to the bereaved family of the IDF soldier, the late Sergeant Noa Lazar, for whom the joy of the holiday turned into terrible grief. I pray for the recovery of the injured from the shooting attack in Jerusalem.

"No vile terrorist will break our spirit. We will fight terrorism and continue to build our lives and maintain the holiday season. We trust the IDF and the security forces."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter that, "with a broken heart I received the news of the death of an IDF soldier, Sergeant Noa Lazar from the Erez Battalion, who was murdered in a shooting attack by a vile terrorist. On my behalf and on behalf of the Israeli government, I send condolences to her family and friends.

"There are no words that can ease the great loss. We will not be silent or rest until we have found the terrible murderers. May her memory be a blessing."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz wrote that he felt "deep sorrow over the death of IDF fighter Sergeant Noa Lazar in the attack at the Shuafat crossing. I wish a full recovery for the injured. The fight against terrorism will continue in all sectors and with all required intensity. We will catch the abominable terrorist and everyone who helped him."



