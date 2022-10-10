Lapid condemns Russia for first time as Prime Minister

Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemned Russia’s attacks on civilian targets in Kyiv on Monday night, in the first such statement from an Israeli prime minister.

“I strongly condemn the Russian attacks on the civilian population in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine,” Lapid wrote. “I send our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the Ukrainian people.”

In recent weeks, Israel said it would not recognize Russia’s annexation of swaths of Ukraine, and Lapid had condemned Russia’s invasion in the early days of the war in February and March, when he was Foreign Minister.

However, then-prime minister Naftali Bennett did not explicitly condemn Russia, in part because of his attempts to mediate between Moscow in Kyiv, but primarily because of its deconfliction mechanism with Russia in Syria, allowing the Israel Air Force to attack Iranian targets over its northern border where the Russian Army has a large presence, as well as concern for the wellbeing of Russian Jews.

Meretz leader Zehava Gal-On called on Israel to supply Ukraine with missile defense systems, something that Kyiv has requested since the beginning of the war this year.

“Putin is shooting missiles at Kyiv and Lviv,” Gal-On said. “The streets are burning. [US President Joe] Biden already said clearly: This is a genocide.”

Gal-On recounted that the Ukrainians asked for the Iron Dome missile defense system, but Israel refused to supply it.

“The time has come to reverse this opposition. This is the moral thing to do when civilians are targeted by Iranian missiles because of the personal insanity of a bloodthirsty tyrant,” she stated.

The Iron Dome, designed to stop the cruder projectiles launched by Hamas and Islamic Jihad from Gaza, would likely be ineffective against the Iranian missiles used by Russia. Each battery also covers a small amount of territory in Israel, and they are constantly moved to areas expected to be targeted, while Ukraine is over 10 times larger than Israel.

However, Israel has other missile defense systems, such as David’s Sling, that could help Ukraine in the war.

Israeli aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that he was "shocked" that Israel did not provide his country with any anti-aircraft weaponry.

"Israel did not provide us with anything. Nothing. Zero! I am not accusing the leaders. I note the facts: there were discussions with the leaders of Israel, and it did not help Ukraine," he continued.

Israel has sent hundreds of tons of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including building a field hospital, but not military aid other than helmets and protective vests, out of concern over its continued ability to strike Iranian targets in Syria, as well as the situation of Russian Jewry.

Moscow cracked down on the Jewish Agency in recent months, making it more difficult for Russian Jews to emigrate to Israel, which thousands have sought to do.