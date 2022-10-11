The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's gas deal is not suitcases of cash and not a surrender -comment

Here is one suggestion – as neither economic nor security, since what this deal really brings together is an accumulation of diplomatic, security and economic interests.

By YAAKOV KATZ
Published: OCTOBER 11, 2022 20:55

Updated: OCTOBER 11, 2022 21:06
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, September 9, 2022. (photo credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, September 9, 2022.
(photo credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

An accomplishment or a surrender? An economic deal or a pact about security? What is the right way to view the maritime border deal reached Tuesday between Israel and Lebanon?

Here is one suggestion – as neither economic nor security, since what this deal really brings together is an accumulation of diplomatic, security and economic interests. It is not just one; but all.

This is why comparisons to past concessions - like suitcases of cash that the Netanyahu-led government allowed to be transferred to Hamas in Gaza – are not exactly accurate.

Those moneybags were given to a terrorist organization to buy one thing and one thing only – quiet. There was no royalty that Israel was to receive and the money was given knowing that it would help fund Hamas armament and the financing of terrorist activities in Gaza.

The Lebanese deal is different for a few reasons: First, there is a royalty that Israel will receive that could amount to billions of dollars, assuming that there is even gas under the waters that are being declared as part of Lebanon’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The president of Total Gas, which has the license from Lebanon to explore the zone, arrived in Beirut on Tuesday, a sign that now with a deal in place work can begin.

Starkly different than Hamas cash payments

The second reason this is starkly different than Hamas cash payments, is because of who is receiving the EEZ. It is not Hezbollah. On the contrary - Hezbollah has been able to take credit for Iran’s supply of fuel that helps provide a few hours a day of electricity in Lebanon. Once there is an operational gas rig, Iran will no longer be needed.

This breaks the dependence on Iran and removes one of the reasons the Lebanese look to Hezbollah as its provider.

In addition, this deal – assuming gas is even found – will see the establishment of a gas rig within the Lebanese EEZ not too far from the Karish gas rig that will soon begin pumping gas to the shore. This creates a deterrence and an asset that Lebanon can potentially lose if Israel is attacked.

And finally, this deal has the potential to boost Lebanon’s economy, a clear Israeli interest. Israel is doing the right thing trying to avoid war with a minimum cost. Giving up on economic rights that may or may not be worth something is a price worth paying in order to prevent war and create regional stability.

While this is far from being a peace deal with Lebanon, the uproar by some on the Right over a surrender of territory is disingenuous. EEZ is not territory. It is the right to exploit natural resources. Giving up that right is economic, especially when taking into consideration the fact that under the deal, Israel is supposed to receive royalties from Total.

This is the position of top Israeli legal experts, including people like Col. (ret.) Pnina Sharvit-Baruch, the former head of the international law department in the Military Advocate General’s Office. Sharvit-Baruch’s job was to approve targeted attacks in places like Gaza and potentially Lebanon. Her opinion matters.

Nevertheless, there are some so-called maritime experts who claim that Israel is surrendering territory. That would be the case if Israel has given up water within 12 nautical miles of its territory – not yet known - as the former commander of the Navy Elizer Marom explained on Tuesday.

But economic waters? Who cares, he asked

Marom knows the water and knows its importance. He is one of Israel’s most brilliant, creative and decorated naval officers. What is also interesting is that he is a supporter of Likud and reportedly considered running in the recent party primaries. He told reporters on Tuesday that he supports the deal assuming there is no forfeiture of Israeli territorial waters and just part of the EEZ.

Marom was the officer who in 2000 oversaw the Navy’s deployment after the withdrawal from Lebanon. He placed the markers that makeup what is known as the “Buoy Line” between Israel and Lebanon. He is also someone worth listening to.

So, what is the real problem with the deal? It's timing. Israel is going to its fifth election in three-and-a-half years in less than three weeks. That is the entire story.



Tags Israel Hamas Hezbollah Lebanon Maritime security
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
3

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
4

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
5

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by