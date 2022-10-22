Arabs boycotting Zara after franchisee owner hosted Ben-Gvir - report

Israeli Arabs are reportedly calling to boycott retail company Zara, according to a report by N12 on Friday.
The campaign for the boycott started after Canadian-Israeli Joey Schwebel, the chair of Trimera Brands that's the Israel franchisee for the retail company, had hosted controversial far-right political figure Itamar Ben-Gvir for a political gathering in Ra'anana this week, the report said.
הפרסום של @galchen9 בתוכנית חיסכון pic.twitter.com/Kit3D6378X— מוחמד מג'אדלה محمد مجادلة (@mmagadli) October 21, 2022
Arab-Israelis have reportedly burned clothes bought at Zara on social media in response to Schwebel's perceived endorsement of the Otzma Yehudit leader.
Tibi and Ben-Gvir clash again?
Leader of the Arab Ta'al party, Ahmad Tibi, tweeted in response to the news: "The ugliness of "Zara Ben-Gvir Israel."
Ben-Gvir then responded to Tibi's tweet, writing: "Zara, beautiful clothes, beautiful Israelis."
זארה, הבגדים היפים, הישראלים היפים.— איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) October 21, 2022
Last year, Zara condemned one of its designers, who is Jewish, for telling a Palestinian model that “maybe if your people were educated then they wouldn’t blow up the hospitals.”
Cnaan Liphshiz/JTA contributed to this report.