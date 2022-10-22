The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Arabs boycotting Zara after franchisee owner hosted Ben-Gvir - report

The campaign for the boycott started after Canadian-Israeli Joey Schwebel, the chair of the Israeli franchisee for Zara, hosted MK Itamar Ben-Gvir for a political gathering.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 22, 2022 03:54

Updated: OCTOBER 22, 2022 03:56
Shoppers walk past a Zara Store on Oxford Street in London, Britain December 17, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON/FILE PHOTO)
Shoppers walk past a Zara Store on Oxford Street in London, Britain December 17, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON/FILE PHOTO)

Israeli Arabs are reportedly calling to boycott retail company Zara, according to a report by N12 on Friday.

The campaign for the boycott started after Canadian-Israeli Joey Schwebel, the chair of Trimera Brands that's the Israel franchisee for the retail company, had hosted controversial far-right political figure Itamar Ben-Gvir for a political gathering in Ra'anana this week, the report said.

Arab-Israelis have reportedly burned clothes bought at Zara on social media in response to Schwebel's perceived endorsement of the Otzma Yehudit leader.

Tibi and Ben-Gvir clash again?

Leader of the Arab Ta'al party, Ahmad Tibi, tweeted in response to the news: "The ugliness of "Zara Ben-Gvir Israel."

Ben-Gvir then responded to Tibi's tweet, writing: "Zara, beautiful clothes, beautiful Israelis."

Last year, Zara condemned one of its designers, who is Jewish, for telling a Palestinian model that “maybe if your people were educated then they wouldn’t blow up the hospitals.”

Cnaan Liphshiz/JTA contributed to this report.



Tags boycott clothing itamar ben-gvir retailer
