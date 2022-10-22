Arabs boycotting Zara after franchisee owner hosted Ben-Gvir - report

Israeli Arabs are reportedly calling to boycott retail company Zara, according to a report by N12 on Friday.

The campaign for the boycott started after Canadian-Israeli Joey Schwebel, the chair of Trimera Brands that's the Israel franchisee for the retail company, had hosted controversial far-right political figure Itamar Ben-Gvir for a political gathering in Ra'anana this week, the report said.

Arab-Israelis have reportedly burned clothes bought at Zara on social media in response to Schwebel's perceived endorsement of the Otzma Yehudit leader.

Tibi and Ben-Gvir clash again?

Leader of the Arab Ta'al party, Ahmad Tibi, tweeted in response to the news: "The ugliness of "Zara Ben-Gvir Israel."

Ben-Gvir then responded to Tibi's tweet, writing: "Zara, beautiful clothes, beautiful Israelis."

זארה, הבגדים היפים, הישראלים היפים. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) October 21, 2022

Last year, Zara condemned one of its designers, who is Jewish, for telling a Palestinian model that “maybe if your people were educated then they wouldn’t blow up the hospitals.”

Cnaan Liphshiz/JTA contributed to this report.