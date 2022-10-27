The Bloomberg-Sagol Center for City Leadership at Tel Aviv University announced the list of the first 20 mayors and municipal heads from across Israel that will participate in an intensive, yearlong executive education and training program that will equip them with the tools and skills to deliver better and more equitable public services to residents, strengthen social bonds, and deepen ties to the global community of innovative city leaders.

The Center was established at the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University and will be led by Prof. Moshe Zviran, the former Dean of the School, who will serve as the Head of the Center and the Academic Director of the Program. The mayors will conclude the year with additional training and networking hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies and Harvard University in New York City and Boston.

“Israel’s local authorities have a much greater impact on citizens’ lifestyles and quality of life than the central government,” said Professor Ariel Porat, President of Tel Aviv University. “The quality of sanitation, transportation, welfare, education and health services mostly depends on the local authority’s performance. This new program aims to improve the management of local authorities in Israel, thereby enhancing the quality of life of Israelis throughout the country.”

Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Sagol Family launched the Bloomberg-Sagol Center for City Leadership at Tel Aviv University earlier this year as a major new effort to strengthen local leadership across Israel. Inspired by the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, the new program aims to help mayors of cities across Israel deliver better and more equitable public services to residents, strengthen social bonds and deepen ties to the global community of innovative city leaders.

“The Bloomberg-Sagol Center builds on all the work Bloomberg Philanthropies is doing to help local leaders around the world innovate, lead effectively, and share ideas for tackling complex problems,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, 108th Mayor of New York City and founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg L.P. “This inaugural class brings together a dynamic group of mayors from across Israel. We’re looking forward to working with them and seeing the results in their cities and beyond.”

“When I became aware of the Bloomberg Harvard City Initiative, I realized how suitable it can be for us in Israel, by creating a long-lasting impact on our cities and local leadership,” said Yossi Sagol, Chairman of Sagol Holdings Corporation. “Mayors serve as the first and most significant line of leadership for the citizens in Israel, and they manage the most important matters for its residents. Through learning and training at the Bloomberg-Sagol program for city leadership, we will be able to bring best-in-class skills and advanced doctrines from the business world to the local authorities and its leaders. By doing so, we aim to develop great local leaders, support bold public innovation, and create more effective city halls. The partnership with my partner, Mike Bloomberg, is very exciting and will undoubtedly strengthen the leadership of the local authorities across Israel.”

The heads of local authorities selected for the first term of the program are Ran Konik, Mayor of Givatayim, Itzik Danino, Mayor of Ofakim, Samir Mahamid, Mayor of Umm al-Fahm, Rotem Yadlin, Head of the Gezer Regional Council, Liat Shochat, Mayor of Or Yehuda Municipality, Israel Gantz, Head of the Benjamin Regional Council, Israel Gal, Mayor of Kiryat Ono, Tzvika Brot, Mayor of Bat-Yam, Avraham Rubinstein, Mayor of Bnei Barak, Abed Elaziz Nasasara, Head of the Local Council of Kseifa, Israel Parosh, Mayor of Elad, Oshrat Gani Gonen, Head of the South Sharon Regional Council, Moshe Fadlon, Mayor of Herzliya, Shoshi Kahlon Kidor, Mayor of Kfar Yona, Niv Wiesel, Head of the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council, Moshe Koninski, Mayor of Karmiel, Rafik Halabi, head of the Dalit El-Karmel Local Council, Nissan Ben Hamo, Mayor of Arad, Shay Hajaj, Head of the Merhavim Regional Council, and Yaala Maklis, Mayor of Yehud-Monoson.

In 2016, Bloomberg Philanthropies established the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, an effort by Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) and Harvard Business School (HBS) to build the leadership capabilities of mayors and their teams. By engaging 40 mayors and 80 senior city leaders each year, this program develops effective organizational practices in city halls around the world, invests in a new generation of city leaders, advances knowledge and establishes the field of city leadership at large. The program has trained 196 mayors and 318 leaders from 25 countries in the past five years.

Yossi Sagol began working with Bloomberg Philanthropies in 2018 to develop an Israel-based program similar to the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative that could strengthen the country from the local level up. The Bloomberg-Sagol Center for City Leadership is the first-ever “sibling program” to the Bloomberg Harvard program.

The State of Israel has 257 cities and towns with mayors. The Bloomberg-Sagol Center for City Leadership will invite applications, and up to twenty mayors will be admitted each year. Selected mayors will also invite two key members of their team to participate in the program.