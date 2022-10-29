Israel goes one hour back to winter clocks

Israel's clocks will be changing over to winter clocks at 2 a.m. on October 30, moving an hour back and ending the summer clocks which were 219 days long this year.

Electronic clocks such as those on cellphones and computers are meant to change automatically at 2 a.m., but analog clocks will need manual changing. Don't forget to take the time change into account when setting alarms.

The summer and winter clocks are determined based on the "Time Law" from 1992 which was amended in 2013. The law says that "every year, between the last Friday of March until the last Sunday of October, the time in Israel will move forward by one hour."

Changing the clocks is intended to cause an overlap between the hours of standard human activity and the daylight hours in the 24-hour day, and this method is implemented throughout the world.

Benjamin Franklin is credited with the idea of changing the clocks in the summer after he wrote a satirical letter about it to a Parisian newspaper while he was acting as US ambassador to France. Although it was New Zealand scientist George Vernon Hudson who first seriously suggest the idea in 1895. He suggested using this method to save energy by matching the hours of activity to the hours of natural sunlight.

ONCE THE clock stopped, the serenity started. (credit: UNSPLASH)

When are Europe and the US changing their clocks?

Will Europe will change its clocks at the same time as Israel, the United States will only be changing its clocks a week later on November 6, so until then, there will be one hour less of time difference with the US.