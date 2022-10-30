The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
IDF Ground Forces opens new elite program for future officers

Named after Brig.-Gen. Erez Gerstein, the Israeli military hopes to train a new generation of quality commanders.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 17:00
Archival image of IDF Ground Forces troops. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Archival image of IDF Ground Forces troops.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF’s Ground Forces are opening a new program, Erez, aimed at attracting cadets into an elite and attractive program to become officers.

The program is named after Brig.-Gen. Erez Gerstein who commanded the Lebanon Liaison Unit and died in an explosion while in South Lebanon in March 1999. The military said that the program was named in his honor as his story can act as a role model for future commanders.

Archival footage of IDF Ground Forces troops (video credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Some 2,500 invitations will be sent out on Sunday to cadets who demonstrate leadership abilities, a strong moral compass, high motivation for combat roles, strong and fast learning abilities, and physiological capabilities needed for an elite combat role.

Of those, only 80 will continue into the six-year-long tailor-made program which will recruit once a year and train the cadets to serve as commanders and not just soldiers.

Archival image of IDF Ground Forces troops graduating. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

What will the new IDF officer training program entail?

The recruits will first take part in a two-and-a-half-month-long basic training course for the program where they will have combat fitness training as well as other academic tests.

They will then spend 36 months in training, including both basic combat training for commando forces and learning towards a bachelor’s degree with two specializations lasting four semesters.

During that time, they will also learn about the various professions in the ground forces as well as other corps and the different arenas and threats facing Israel. They will also take part in diverse operational and command experiences such as drills with foreign militaries

They will also be trained as an officer at the IDF’s Officer’s Training School at Bahad 1.

About a year into their training, the cadet’s future placement will be determined by the military. The IDF believes that doing so will allow them to be proactive and continuously tied to the units where they will later serve as officers.

The military hopes that with three years of learning about the various challenges that a ground forces officer might face, they will also have a better grasp of the needs of the corps.

After that, they will spend 44 months serving as an officer in two different positions including platoon commander and company commander in various Ground Forces battalions.

Archival image of IDF Ground Forces troops. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The military hopes that by the age of 25, participants in the Erez program will have a diverse skill set acquired during their combat service coupled with a bachelor’s degree and command experience. 

The program hopes to increase the number of quality officers in order to ensure that command positions will be filled by the most talented and most suitable. The military will hand-pick recruits for the program through detailed screening procedures including the Yom Hame'a that examines the recruit’s creativity, interpersonal abilities, data processing skills, management skills, teamwork and more.

Archival image of IDF Ground Forces troops. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Many Israeli teenagers who are about to draft, have increasingly seen roles in the IDF’s Military Intelligence’s Unit 8200 or other technological positions as more prestigious roles with a bright future and with high salaries.

The military says that there is not a problem in the motivation of cadets to draft into combat units, and in January IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that the motivation has risen significantly over the past two years with over 70% of all new recruits expressing interest in serving in combat roles.

But, the majority of those interested in combat roles continue to be from the country’s geographic periphery. 



Tags IDF IDF Soldiers Military Army
