Man with Parkinson's attacked and robbed in Tel Aviv

A 74-year-old man with Parkinson's disease was attacked and robbed of NIS 400 by two men close to the Tel Aviv central bus station on Monday morning.

The two suspects, aged 40 and 25, left the man with injures to his eyes, hands and head. According to reports, they also stole his clothes and left him lying on the sidewalk in just his underwear.

Suspects indicted in Tel Aviv

The Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against the two attackers, with the prosecutor saying that "the cruelty of the actions of the accused shows that they do not shy away from the law in such a way that it is not possible to place any trust in them.

"Public safety cannot be maintained by any alternative - but only by putting them behind bars."