Gilad Erdan slams UN for ‘turning antisemitism into a political matter’

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Monday night criticized the United Nations for "turning the issue of antisemitism into a political matter," Ynet reported.

According to the report, Erdan said, "I expressed criticism toward the special representative on the issue of racism on behalf of the United Nations for turning the issue of antisemitism into a political matter and exceeding its mandate to help antisemites harm Jews."

"Defining antisemitism is the first step to fight it—a call to negate the use of the definition is not," he added.

US Ambassador to the UN slams anti-Israel resolutions

“These one-sided resolutions and activities are a distraction and do nothing to improve the situation on the ground.” Linda Thomas-Greenfield

This comes just a day after United States Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield voiced concern regarding what she called "a disproportionate number of resolutions with an unfair focus on Israel."

Thomas Greenfield added that “These one-sided resolutions and activities are a distraction and do nothing to improve the situation on the ground.”

