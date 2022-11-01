Suspected terrorist arrested for trying to kidnap woman

A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman in her 20s in what the police believes to be a nationalist-motivated crime on Tuesday in the city of Tiberias, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The woman initially called the police stating that an unknown man tried to force her into his car on David Ramez Street in Tiberias.

The arrest was made shortly after police officers arrived at the scene and managed to locate the suspect. He was brought to the local police station for questioning.

The investigation was handed over to Shin Bet.

This is a developing story.