The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bedouin mayor of Rahat: Arab sector should give Ben-Gvir a chance

Itamar Ben-Gvir should be given a chance to combat the violence and crime plaguing the Arab sector and the Negev, Rahat Mayor Fayez Abu Sahiban said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 05:42
MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party surrouned visits in Beit Orot, in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of At-Tur, October 13, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party surrouned visits in Beit Orot, in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of At-Tur, October 13, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Bedouin mayor of Rahat Fayez Abu Sahiban called on Otzma Yehudit chief MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is poised to be handed the reins to the Public Security Ministry, to tackle soaring crime and violence in Israel's Arab sector, especially in the Negev, in a Channel 13 interview on Sunday afternoon.

"Maybe [Ben-Gvir] will do things other people couldn't," Abu Sahiban said, stating he refuses to preemptively judge the radical right-wing lawmaker before he takes up his first post in government and likely the cabinet. "Everybody speaks about Ben-Gvir because of his threats before the election but let's judge him after he is sworn in as a minister."

Rahat mayor warns Ben-Gvir against 'harsher enforcement'

Rahat's mayor further said that, should Ben-Gvir become public security minister, he would have to do more than just enforce the rule of law in a harsher manner.

He warned that, if Ben-Gvir were to "attempt harsher enforcement," violence and crime rates across the Arab sector and the Negev could double. "If he attempts harsher enforcement, violence and crime will rise by 100%...mark my words. I am not defending the criminals, it is just what is going to happen."

Police at the scene where an armed suspect was killed after firing at police special forces who were operating in Rahat, southern Israel, March 15, 2022 (credit: FLASH90) Police at the scene where an armed suspect was killed after firing at police special forces who were operating in Rahat, southern Israel, March 15, 2022 (credit: FLASH90)

Instead, Abu Sabihan said Ben-Gvir must allocate funding for Arab and Bedouin municipalities and local councils to combat crime and increase welfare and quality of life. "He must increase our budgets," Abu Sahiban told Channel 13.

Despite Abu Sahiban's plea, Israel's outgoing government attempted to tackle crime in the Arab sector, agreeing a landmark NIS 30 billion five-year plan for the Arab sector, orchestrated by Ra'am head MK Mansour Abbas, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and former prime minister Naftali Bennett.

"We voted for the outgoing government, we're in a new wedding now...Israel chose Ben-Gvir and they chose a right-wing government," Abu Sahiban conceded. "All I am asking for is what we deserve as Israeli citizens."

"All I am asking for is what we deserve as Israeli citizens"

Rahat Mayor

Abu Sahiban is "prepared to come and listen to [Ben-Gvir] in Jerusalem and also to invite him to Rahat," he added in the interview. "[When] he is minister, he will be like everybody else," the mayor said.

Violence, crime run rampant across Arab sector

Last week, a 17-year-old Bedouin resident of the Negev was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday by the Beersheba Juvenile Court for raping a 10-year-old Israeli child. Earlier in November, A brawl erupted between two families in the Bedouin city of Rahat, southern Israel, Israel Police said on Friday.

A large number of police officers arrived at the scene of the brawl in an effort to end the violent altercation, during which shots were fired and Molotov cocktails were thrown. 



Tags Israel Negev Politics crime violence arab sector bedouin Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
4

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
5

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by