Ben-Gvir, police chief meet for first time following election

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit party and likely Israel's next Public Security Minister, encountered his soon-to-be subordinate Israel Police Commissioner Insp.-Gen. Yaakov Shabtai on Monday for the first time since the election.

The two shook hands and sat next to each other at a ceremony in memory of Police Counterterrorism Unit member Noam Raz, who was killed in a shootout with terrorists near Jenin in May.

The meeting between the two drew attention since Shabtai will be responsible for carrying out Ben Gvir's policies, some of which are controversial, such as giving immunity to police officers from legal prosecution and changing the rules of engagement.

A number of other MKs attended the ceremony, mostly from the Likud. These included David (Dudi) Amsalem, Yariv Levin, David Bitan and former Yamina and soon-to-be Likud MK, Idit Silman.

Ben-Gvir also met with former US Ambassador David Friedman

Israeli chief of Police Kobi Shabtai attends Constitution Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on June 15, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Earlier on Monday, Ben-Gvir met with former US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

Also on Monday, prime-minister elect MK Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sarah Netanyahu, hosted the wives of the other coalition party leaders for lunch in order to become acquainted. The attendees included Yaffa Deri, Rivka Goldknopf, Ayala Ben-Gvir and Galit Maoz, the wives of Shas leader Aryeh Deri, United Torah Judaism leader Yizhak Goldknopf, Ben-Gvir and Noam party leader MK Avi Maoz. Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich's wife did not attend for "personal reasons."

Ayala Ben-Gvir carried a pistol with her, one of the pictures showed.