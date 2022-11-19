The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PA authority in danger of imminent collapse -Shin Bet chief

The Shin Bet and other organizations are concerned about the escalation of the security situation in the West Bank in the backdrop of the establishment of Netanyahu's emerging government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2022 05:14
Mossad director David Barnea chats with Shin Bet director Ronen Bar. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Mossad director David Barnea chats with Shin Bet director Ronen Bar.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar warned about the danger of an imminent collapse of the Palestinian Authority and further deterioration of the security situation in the West Bank as a result during a meeting with Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu last week, according to Walla.

The Shin Bet and other organizations in the security system are concerned about the escalation of the security situation in the West Bank in the backdrop of the establishment of Netanyahu's emerging government.

Security bodies point to the growth of organizations such as the "Lion's Den," which are composed of young people who are not affiliated with any other organization, who do not remember the second intifada and its consequences, and who have easy access to weapons and targets in the West Bank.

This phenomenon, together with the disintegration of the Palestinian Authority and its loss of control over large parts of the West Bank, creates a concern for a significant security deterioration in the West Bank, the likes of which has not been seen in about two decades.

Knesset members Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who are expected to be senior members of the political-security cabinet, support the intensifying of the scope of IDF's activities in the West Bank, changing conditions for opening fire and increasing measures used against the Palestinian Authority.

Netanyahu meets with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar

The meeting between Netanyahu and Bar last week was conducted in a good spirits and included a comprehensive briefing on the situation in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and other issues under the authority of the Shin Bet such as terrorist threats from Iran, according to the report.

Another issue that came up in the meeting concerned the security arrangements for Netanyahu and his family as well as his home on Gaza Street in Jerusalem, where he will live as long as the renovations continue on the official residence on Balfour Street.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Palestinian Authority Shin Bet West Bank gaza strip Ronen Bar
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by