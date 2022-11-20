Prime minister Yair Lapid met with director generals of government ministries on Sunday and gave them all the book Dignity of Difference by the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks.

Lapid met a number of times in recent years - and before Sacks passed away in 2020 - with the former chief rabbi of the UK and referred to him as “his rabbi.”

According to Rabbi Sacks’s website, “The Dignity of Difference is Rabbi Jonathan Sacks’s radical proposal for reconciling hatreds. The first major statement by a Jewish leader on the ethics of globalization also marks a paradigm shift in the approach to religious coexistence. Sacks argue that we must do more than search for values common to all faiths; we must also reframe the way we see our differences.”

Director generals of government ministries will also most likely be replaced by the new government and the ministers that will be appointed.