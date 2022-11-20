The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Hulata says Iran protesters’ slogan in Bahrain speech: Woman, Life, Freedom

National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata recited teh slogan of protesters against Iran's regime, "Woman, life, freedom," during an address in Bahrain.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 19:23
Dr. Eyal Hulata, the new national security adviser. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Dr. Eyal Hulata, the new national security adviser.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata recited the slogan of protesters against Iran’s regime, “Woman, life freedom,” in Farsi, English and Hebrew, during an address in Bahrain on Sunday.

“The people of Iran are saying enough,” Hulata said. “How can the international community look away as the people of Iran are targeted, abused, arrested, and killed for their pursuit of freedom in their own homeland?”

Hulata acknowledged that “anything we Israelis say about the protests will be politically labeled; we are always accused in anything bad in Iran.” However, he said, “this is not about us, this is about freedom.”

“How can the international community look away as the people of Iran are targeted, abused, arrested, and killed for their pursuit of freedom in their own homeland?”

National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata

The National Security Adviser referred to his mother, who is of Persian descent, before repeating the protesters’ slogan, which he said was his “direct message to the brave people of Iran.”

Demonstrators in support for Iranian women (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Demonstrators in support for Iranian women (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Hulata spoke at the Manama Dialogue for the second time

Hulata resigned from his post following this month’s election but is staying on to ensure a smooth transition for whoever is appointed to replace him. He spoke for the second time at the Manama Dialogue, an annual international conference of the International Institute for Strategic Studies with participants from across the Middle East and beyond.

He listed some of Iran’s malign actions in the past year, calling for the world to work together against them. Hulata mentioned attacks on Israeli and American forces, proxy action destabilizing Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, cyberattacks on NATO member Albania’s civilian infrastructure, and kinetic attacks on civilian infrastructure in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, including using ballistic missiles.

“Enough with futile talks in Vienna as they are advancing their nuclear program, enough with ignoring Iran’s deception and manipulation of the IAEA inspectors, enough with turning a blind eye as they smuggle arms on a regular basis to feed regional terror, enough with hoping in vain that a corrupt and dangerous regime will play nice,”

Eyal Hulata

In addition, Hulata listed Iranian drones killing civilians in Ukraine, predicting that “if Iran is not stopped it is likely that it will deploy accurate short and medium-range ballistic missiles as well” – crashing drones on civilian vessels in international waters, such as one off the shore of Oman last week, as well as terrorist attacks planned in Turkey, Cyprus, Colombia, Georgia, Germany, UK and the US.

“Israel has been saying that for years, and so many distinguished speakers have said clearly from this stage, each in their own words: enough!” he said.

“Enough with futile talks in Vienna as they are advancing their nuclear program, enough with ignoring Iran’s deception and manipulation of the IAEA inspectors, enough with turning a blind eye as they smuggle arms on a regular basis to feed regional terror, enough with hoping in vain that a corrupt and dangerous regime will play nice,” Hulata said.



