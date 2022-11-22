Jewish Israeli arrested for assaulting female IDF soldier in Hebron

A 17-year-old Jewish Israeli was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a female IDF soldier during the Shabbat Chayei Sarah celebrations in Hebron last Saturday. The suspect was brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for a hearing on Tuesday morning.

The soldier was attacked during clashes that developed between Jews and Palestinians in Hebron during a coordinated entry of worshipers to the tomb of Otniel Ben Knaz, the first biblical judge of Israel, about 30 thousand Jews came to visit the city.

During the planned visit, hundreds of Jews reportedly began to march through Palestinian areas of Hebron flying Israeli flags and were met with stones thrown by onlooking Palestinians.

The injured soldier received medical treatment at the scene before being evacuated for further treatment, while security forces in the area worked to separate the two sides and bring the scene back under control.

Several Jewish worshippers were arrested for rioting and violence against soldiers and have been detained for further investigation, According to an IDF statement.

Israeli officials strongly condemn attack on IDF soldier

Prime Minister Yair Lapid strongly condemned the incident on Saturday, stating that "the attack on an IDF soldier is a national disgrace. This is an injury to Israel's security, this is a moral injury to the IDF and to those who protect our lives, this is a serious criminal offense. This evening I am strengthening the soldiers of the IDF who stand guarding our country. We will bring justice to the perpetrators."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded to the news of the violence via Twitter, saying: "I strongly condemn the attack against the security forces and Palestinian residents by extremists in Hebron. The forces on the ground acted resolutely to prevent injury to people and property, and will continue to do their jobs and maintain public order."

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi also condemned the attack against the IDF soldier, calling it a "serious incident, and an unacceptable one."

He added that "it is not possible for an Israeli citizen to violently attack the IDF soldiers working to secure and maintain the security of the citizens."

Chayei Sarah is the fifth weekly portion in the annual Jewish cycle of Torah reading, which tells the story of Abraham’s purchase of the Cave of the Patriarchs and the adjoining field as a burial place for his wife Sarah. Hundreds of Jews flock to Hebron every year to join the celebrations on the Shabbat of the week in which the portion is read.

Ben-Gvir's bodyguard attacked by settlers

In a separate incident, Itamar Ben-Gvir's bodyguard was injured in an attack on the Otzma Yehudit head's security detail by Israeli settlers during Chayei Sarah events in the West Bank city of Hebron on Friday night, N12 reported.

According to the report, the incident developed due to heavy drinking by the suspects involved during the Hebron celebrations.

The injured security officer was taken to a nearby medical facility for further treatment.