The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bnei Menashe Jews open first synagogue in Israel

The first-ever house of prayer in Israel for Bnei Menashe immigrants from India was inaugrated last Saturday and hosted their first Shabbat service.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 05:15

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 05:16
The Bnai Menashe community's newest Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue, the first in the Bnai Menashe community. (photo credit: COURTESY SHAVEI ISRAELI)
The Bnai Menashe community's newest Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue, the first in the Bnai Menashe community.
(photo credit: COURTESY SHAVEI ISRAELI)

The Bnei Menashe Jewish community, which hails from India and claims descent from one of the Lost Tribes of Israel, inaugurated their first synagogue in Israel on Saturday.

Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue, the first-ever house of prayer in Israel for Bnei Menashe immigrants from India, is located in Nof Hagalil and hosted 150 worshippers – most of them from the Bnei Menashe community – on their first Shabbat.

The Shavei Israel organization, which has promoted the Aliyah of Bnei Menashe Jews to Israel for two decades, was instrumental in the establishment of the new synagogue. Shavei Israel also announced plans to build a second synagogue for Olim from Manipur, India, as the new Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue primarily services Bnei Menashe Jews from Mizoram.

“We are grateful to Mayor Ronen Plot and the city’s residents for their warm welcome of Bnei Menashe immigrants. I pray that the synagogue, named after Eliyahu Hanavi – the prophet Elijah who, according to Jewish tradition, will portend Israel’s redemption  – will play an important role in the integration of the Bnei Menashe into Israeli society,” said Michael Freund, Shavei Israel’s chairman and founder.

Who are the Bnei Menashe?

Members of India’s Bnei Menashe Jewish community (credit: LAURA BEN-DAVID/SHAVEI ISRAEL)Members of India’s Bnei Menashe Jewish community (credit: LAURA BEN-DAVID/SHAVEI ISRAEL)

The Bnei Menashe claim to be descendants of the Ten Lost Tribes of Israel, who were sent into exile by the Assyrian Empire more than 27 centuries ago. Their ancestors wandered through Central Asia and the Far East for centuries, before settling in what is now northeastern India, along the borders of Burma and Bangladesh. 

Throughout their sojourn in exile, the Bnei Menashe continued to practice Judaism just as their ancestors did, including observing the Sabbath, keeping kosher, celebrating the festivals and upholding other Jewish traditions. Bnei Menashe Jews continued to practice their traditions while dreaming of someday returning to the land of their ancestors.

“The opening of the first synagogue in Israel for the Bnei Menashe is a historic and exciting event,” Freund declared. “Just like any other Jewish community, the Bnei Menashe have their own unique customs, traditions and hymns, which are worthy of preservation.” 

“We are delighted that the Bnei Menashe immigrants will now have a synagogue of their own in which to keep these traditions alive,” Freund concluded.



Tags diaspora jews jews in india bnei menashe jews of color
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by