Jerusalem bombings: How did the terrorist set up the attack?

According to the assessment, both explosives used in the Jerusalem bombings were probably placed by the same terrorist.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 12:20

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 12:26
The scene of a suspected terror attack near the entrance to Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022. Two explosions at two bus stops left one person killed and at least another 13 injured. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The scene of a suspected terror attack near the entrance to Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022. Two explosions at two bus stops left one person killed and at least another 13 injured.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The explosive placed at the scene of the first terrorist bombing attack in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning was a powerful device containing explosives and black metal screws made of hard material which were placed inside the device in order to increase the severity of the damage.

The device placed at the scene of the second explosion, at the Ramot junction, was smaller and less powerful, according to initial tests carried out by Israel Police.

According to the assessment, both explosives were probably placed by the same terrorist, although it is possible that he received instructions to do so from a terrorist group that he belonged to. 

Both attacks likely carried out by the same terrorist

He started his route by riding an electric bike to the entrance to Jerusalem in Givat Shaul, placing the first bag with the explosive next to the bus stop. He then continued on to the Ramot neighborhood where he placed the second bag.

Police operate at the scene of a Jerusalem terror attack after two bombs exploded at the bus stops near the entrance to the city, November 23, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Police operate at the scene of a Jerusalem terror attack after two bombs exploded at the bus stops near the entrance to the city, November 23, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israel Police officers and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) have been reinforced with an additional 5,000 personnel and are attempting to track down the terrorist, as well as any other terror operatives who may be in the surrounding area.



Tags Jerusalem Terrorism jerusalem bomb terrorist bombing Terror Attack bombing
