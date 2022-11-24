IDF Chief: Joint activity with CENTCOM to be ‘significantly expanded’

Joint activity with US Central Command (CENTCOM) will greatly expand, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said following his final visit to the United States.

“In order to improve our capabilities toward the challenges in the region, joint activity with CENTCOM will be significantly expanded in the near future. At the same time, the IDF will continue to act at an accelerated rate against the entrenchment of the Iranian regime in the region,” he said.

Kohavi returned from the United States on Thursday afternoon after cutting short his visit by one day after a deadly double bombing in Jerusalem killed a 16-year-old teenage Yeshiva student.

During the last days of his visit, Kohavi visited the US Navy Fleet Forces Command (USFF) headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, accompanied by the Commander of the US Fleet Forces Command, Admiral Daryl Caudle. During the visit, he toured a nuclear submarine and an aircraft carrier in order to deepen his understanding of their operational capabilities.

On Tuesday, the Chief of the General Staff participated in an operational situational assessment at the US CENTCOM Coalition in Tampa, Florida and held work meetings with the Commander of US CENTCOM, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi pictured during his trip to the United States in November 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“During the assessment, a plan for the continuation of the joint activity and the establishment of dedicated teams to deal with the Iranian challenge was agreed upon.” Israel Defense Forces

The IDF said in a statement that the joint situational assessment held between the militaries focused on regional challenges, primarily the threat posed by Iran.

“During the assessment, a plan for the continuation of the joint activity and the establishment of dedicated teams to deal with the Iranian challenge was agreed upon,” the statement read.

Israel, US increasing military cooperation amid Iranian threat

Israel’s move to CENTCOM’s area of responsibility is believed to not only simplify the cooperation with American troops in the region but can also create the potential for a regional coalition with Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel against shared threats posed by Iran.

The increased cooperation with CENTCOM and possibly even the Gulf States is expected to give Israel a leg up in terms of dealing with the threat posed by Tehran.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi pictured during his trip to the United States in November 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Iran’s increasing hostility has been a main concern for Israel and regional countries, and during his last visit to Washington last year, Kohavi discussed expanding and increasing military coordination with CENTCOM forces in terms of intelligence sharing and defensive operational activities.

In the last year, the IDF and CENTCOM forces have held several joint drills as well as operational missions.

Kurilla also visited Israel earlier in the month, meeting with Kohavi and other senior IDF officers.

“We are operating together on all fronts to gather intelligence, neutralize threats, and prepare for various scenarios in either one or multiple arenas,” Kohavi said during the visit.

Earlier in the week, Kohavi met with senior members of the US defense institutions at the Pentagon, at the CIA headquarters and at the White House. He also met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, the Ambassador of Israel to the United States, Mr. Michael Herzog, United States National Security Advisor to President Joseph Biden, Mr. Jake Sullivan, and the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Mr. William J. Burns.

During his meeting with Milley, the US General awarded him with the Legion of Merit on Monday for “deepening the strategic partnership between Israel and the US.”

“Kohavi exemplified the spirit of collaboration and cooperation in furthering the strategic partnership of the United States and the State of Israel,” the text of the award read. “Kohavi solidified Israel’s status as a capable and effective regional security leader in the Middle East. Kohavi clearly established and shared Israel’s strategic defense objectives, in close alignment with US national interests and strategic objectives.”