WATCH: River rescue mission saves three Israelis trapped atop car roof

Footage taken from the scene showed the men standing atop the partially-submerged vehicle as rescue forces attempted to pull the Israelis from the river current.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2022 11:04
Israel Police's Golan volunteer rescue unit pulls three Israelis out of the Jordan River on November 25, 2022 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police's Golan volunteer rescue unit pulls three Israelis out of the Jordan River on November 25, 2022
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Israel Police rescue volunteers late on Friday night saved three Israeli men who found themselves stuck on the roof of a pickup truck that had been swept into a section of the Jordan River.

Footage taken from the scene showed the men standing atop the partially-submerged vehicle as rescue forces attempted to pull the Israelis from the river current pushing them downstream.

The Israelis were rescued at the southern section of the Jordan River's northern channel called Yarden HaHarari. 

How were the three Israelis rescued?

Israel Police volunteers from the Golan Rescue Unit devised a rope system, with which they were able to reach the stranded Israelis with a lifeboat.

Using the lifeboat and the aforementioned rope system, the volunteers safely pulled the three out of the river. A video showing the rescue mission in action can be viewed below:

Israel Police's Golan volunteer rescue unit pulls three Israelis out of the Jordan River on November 25, 2022 (ISRAEL POLICE)

A report of the incident released by police early Saturday morning failed to explain how the Israelis ended up in the river. The incident occurred as heavy rain and thunderstorms dominated central and northern Israel on Friday.



