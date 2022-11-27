Second Jerusalem bombing victim laid to rest

The funeral of Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada, who died on Saturday after being injured in the Jerusalem bombing, was held on Sunday with hundreds of mourners in attendance, according to Walla News.

Outgoing Aliyah and integration minister Pnina Tamano-Shata spoke at the funeral as a representative of the government.

"Our consolation is that Tadasa, together with his family, got to make aliyah to the Land of Israel, which he loved so much and prayed so fervently to reach," said Tamano-Shata. "The bitter enemy will not defeat us, we won't let any cursed terrorist break our people's spirit. The State of Israel will hunt down every terrorist until full justice will be served."

She concluded by saying that "together we are strong. In the name of the Israeli Government, I share in your grief. May Tadasa Tashume's memory be a blessing."

Ben Ma'ada was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center after the bombing where he succumbed to his wounds on Saturday.

Family and friends attend the funeral of Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ade, who died of his wounds suffered in a bomb attack at the entrance to Jerusalem last week, at Har HaMenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem, November 27, 2022 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

He is the second victim to have been killed in the terror attack, the first being 16-year-old Arye Shechopek who was buried on Wednesday evening.

Ben Ma'ada made aliyah from Ethiopia 21 years ago. He was in his 50s and leaves behind a wife and six children.