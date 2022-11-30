Lapid: New gov't 'turning IDF soldiers against their commanders'

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid has blasted the incoming government led by Benjamin Netanyahu for turning IDF soldiers against their commanders.

Addressing the criticism of the punishment given to a Givati soldier in Hebron who attacked a left-wing protester over the weekend, Lapid said that “the new government has yet to take office and its ministers are already turning IDF soldiers against their commanders.”

"The wild incitement spearheaded by [future government] ministers and MKs against the Chief of Staff, the commanding general and against Lt.-Col. Aviran Alfasi, is dangerous and destructive and is the new government's responsibility," he continued.

Referring to the conduct of national security minister-designate Itamar Ben-Gvir, Lapid stressed that "our soldiers cannot be told by ministers and MKs to violate army orders. Their lives and our lives depend on having a strong army with a clear chain of command and combat discipline. This incitement, masquerading as ‘backup’ is dangerous, irresponsible and gnaws at the strength of the IDF."

The comment by Lapid comes as Alfasi who commands the Givati Brigade’s Tzabar Battalion has been highly criticized for the punishment he gave to five Givati soldiers who beat and cursed at left-wing activists in Hebron on Friday.

Soldiers confront left-wing activists in Hebron, November 25, 2022. (credit: Issa Amro and Tal Sagi/Screenshot)

Givati soldiers assault activists

One soldier was seen on film placing the activist in a chokehold before striking him, and another was filmed swearing at the activist. The second soldier was sentenced to ten days on Tuesday after he confessed to his actions.

“[Otzma Yehudit head Itamar] Ben-Gvir will create order here. You’ve lost it. All you do here is finished, the whole brothel you make here,” the soldier was filmed saying. “You do everything against the law. I decide what the law is and you are acting against the law.

All soldiers were suspended from operational duty pending an investigation by the Military Police and Israel Police. The findings will be forwarded to the Military Attorney General's office.

The soldier seen cursing in the video later sent a letter to Central Command Head Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs and Givati commander Eliad Maor asking that his sentence be dismissed or lessened.

“I said a few words without any intention of humiliating the IDF or committing an offense and I now find myself going to jail. I was under a lot of pressure during the incident and I only request consideration of everything going on there,” he said, adding that “I ask for forgiveness. I understand my mistake.”

Ben-Gvir attack sentencing of soldiers

Following the judgment given to the troops, Ben Gvir said that it crossed a red line.

“It cannot be that anarchists curse, spit, and attack our heroic soldiers. The warriors responded to these attacks. You can take them aside and reexamine their reactions but to send them to prison for ten days? That’s unreasonable, disproportionate, and simply incorrect.”

The IDF has given its support to Alfasi, with senior officers like Fuchs calling him a “warrior and an excellent commander.”

Alfasi was awarded a commendation medal for his work in 2014 Operation Protective Edge for volunteering at his own personal risk to enter a terror tunnel in Gaza and try to find the body of missing IDF soldier Hadar Goldin and his squad.

Abuse and threats against IDF commander

Following the punishment given to the troops, right-wing activists launched an online assault against him as well as sending threats to his cell phone.

Backing the troops and officers, Fuchs said that “I expect my soldiers to behave appropriately despite pressure and provocations. Unnecessary physical or verbal violence-this is not our way.”

“The behavior of the soldiers is an unusual and serious case, a soldier must not behave and express himself in a way that contradicts the values of the IDF with an emphasis on the value of statehood and the purity of weapons. I support the soldiers of the IDF, in any use of force required to remove a threat, at the same time we will not accept incidents in which soldiers will go beyond and use their force and authority unnecessarily,” he added.

Former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan said that Alfasi has served in the “most difficult and most complex” arenas and positions “with faith and great talent while demonstrating exceptional courage and leadership. I have no doubt that he is an excellent military officer, and in one of the most difficult, most complex, most ungrateful places - Hebron.”

Golan said that the troops in question “committed a grave sin against the statehood of the army” by letting their personal opinions prevail over their professional commitment and “turned their unit into a body serving a political faction, while using unjustified violence against citizens - the citizens they swore to protect.

According to Golan, the punishment given to the soldiers was too light, yet “the serial flamethrower, the designated minister who never served in the IDF, the convicted felon who harassed IDF soldiers endlessly for his provocative actions, he immediately jumped at the opportunity.”

The supporters of Netanyahu and Ben Gvir, he continued, “want a frightened police force and a terror-ridden state that serves personalities from a defined and distinct political camp - their camp. They harm the State’s Holy of Holies - the IDF. They are the most dangerous enemy of Israel. They endanger our ability to live with each other. They will always prefer sectoral consideration over national consideration.”