Gilboa Prison commander fired following pimping, escape affairs

Gilboa Prison commander Freddy Ben-Sheetrit was fired from his position on Wednesday, Israel Prison Service (IPS) Commissioner Katy Perry announced.

Ben-Sheetrit's termination, which came after the warden was suspended by Perry in August, was approved by Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev.

A statement released by the IPS said Ben-Sheetrit was found to be "ill-suited for continued service."

Gilboa Prison. What went wrong? (credit: FLASH90)

Ben-Sheetrit was the prison's commander during the September 2021 scandal where six Palestinian convicted terrorists escaped the northern Israel prison.

Later that year, Ben-Sheetrit testified before a state commission of inquiry that there was a systemic problem of pimping IPS female guards to certain security prisoners, implying that the top brass of the IPS was covering it up.

