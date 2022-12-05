The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Israel Police establishes committee to investigate road rage

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 05:42
CAR HORNS, already a familiar sound in Israel, create an ever-present din in Jerusalem due to frequent traffic. (photo credit: Sara Kurfess/Unsplash)
CAR HORNS, already a familiar sound in Israel, create an ever-present din in Jerusalem due to frequent traffic.
(photo credit: Sara Kurfess/Unsplash)

The Israel Police, under the leadership of police chief Yaakov Shabtai, established a committee to investigate the issue of road rage in Israel and provide solutions to the problem, the police announced.

The committee will be led by Yehuda Ben-Atar, head of the Traffic Division.

This comes after 52-year-old Yuri Volkov was stabbed to death in a road rage incident in late November and an anonymous woman reported that someone had threatened to murder her while she waited at a red light in Jerusalem.

"The sequence of incidents of road violence recently published in the media and on social networks are being investigated and handled by the Israel Police, and in all of them we were able to reach the suspects and some of them have already been prosecuted," said Ben-Atar. "At the same time, the Israel Police has already begun a series of actions as part of dealing with the phenomenon, such as increased presence at central intersections and increased presence and visibility In crowded places and during rush hours on certain roads."

TRAFFIC PILES up on King David Street as the work goes on, and on. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“The Israel Police urges every citizen who falls victim to violence of any kind to immediately contact the Israel Police's hotline 100, and for every person who witnessed an event or who recorded such an event, to share with us so that we bring the suspects to justice as soon as possible.”

Rabbi Eitan Nitsav Yehuda Ben-Atar, Israel Police traffic unit head

"The Israel Police urges every citizen who falls victim to violence of any kind to immediately contact the Israel Police's 100 hotline, and for every person who witnessed an event or who recorded such an event, to share with us so that we bring the suspects to justice as soon as possible," Ben-Atar added. "Reducing the phenomenon of violence in the State of Israel is a national mission and the Israel Police will lead it with the aim of providing personal security to all residents of the State of Israel."

Judith Sudilovsky and Karin Sagi/Walla contributed to this report.



