Israel saw dramatic drop in terror in November despite fatal attacks

Despite terror attacks claiming five Israeli lives in the month of November, figures released by the Shin Bet point to the lowest overall number of attacks in four months.

According to data released by the agency, there were 196 attacks in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip in the past month. The figures marked a decrease from 401 attacks in October, 254 in September, and 209 in August.

There was, nonetheless, a rise in the number of fatalities and injuries in the attacks-with five people killed and 28 were wounded compared to three deaths and 19 injuries in October and two fatalities and 14 injured during attacks in August.

What type of terror attacks were committed in November?

In late November, three Israelis were killed in a stabbing and vehicular ramming attack outside the Ariel Industrial Zone. A week later, two Israelis were killed when two bombs exploded at bus stops in Jerusalem.

The scene of a suspected terror attack near the entrance to Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022. Two explosions at two bus stops left one person killed and at least another 13 injured. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The majority of attacks were Molotov Cocktails - a total of 121 compared to 258 in October, 139 in September 135 in August and only 75 in July.

There was also a decrease in the number of shooting attacks, from 46 in October to 21. The increase in shooting attacks in recent months has become a major source of concern for the IDF as the attacks not only target security forces but also Israeli civilians and vehicles.

In addition, there were also 39 pipe bombs (compared to 53 in October and 39 in August.) There were also two vehicular ramming attacks, one that left an IDF soldier in her 20s moderately wounded and two stabbing attacks.

The decrease in attacks comes as the IDF continues to carry out regular operations in the West Bank, focusing on cities like Jenin and Nablus as well as their refugee camps, as part of Operation Break the Wave in order to put an end to terror attacks against Israelis.

According to figures, Israeli security forces have arrested over 3,000 Palestinian suspects and thwarted over 500 terror attacks.

The past year has seen a marked increase in terrorism, with 281 serious terror attacks by Palestinians. There were also a total of 8,483 violent incidents by Palestinians such as riots or stone throwings in the past year, marking a significant rise from the 7,039 attacks last year.

While organized terror groups like Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have not carried out attacks, they continue to incite the Palestinian street and instigate lone wolves to carry out attacks.

Lone wolves have been behind the majority of attacks in the past year, challenging security forces to locate and arrest them before they carry out their deadly plans.

Security forces have voiced their concerns about the continued violence in the West Bank and in addition to the already 25 battalions deployed to the area, the military plan to deploy an additional 64 battalions of reservists by the end of next year.