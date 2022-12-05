The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel saw dramatic drop in terror in November despite fatal attacks

The Shin Bet marked a significant decrease in attacks from October, but there were more fatalities from November's attacks.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 13:32
Police and security personnel at the scene of a terror attack in Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Police and security personnel at the scene of a terror attack in Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Despite terror attacks claiming five Israeli lives in the month of November, figures released by the Shin Bet point to the lowest overall number of attacks in four months. 

According to data released by the agency, there were 196 attacks in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip in the past month. The figures marked a decrease from 401 attacks in October, 254 in September, and 209 in August.

There was, nonetheless, a rise in the number of fatalities and injuries in the attacks-with five people killed and 28 were wounded compared to three deaths and 19 injuries in October and two fatalities and 14 injured during attacks in August.

What type of terror attacks were committed in November?

In late November, three Israelis were killed in a stabbing and vehicular ramming attack outside the Ariel Industrial Zone. A week later, two Israelis were killed when two bombs exploded at bus stops in Jerusalem.

The scene of a suspected terror attack near the entrance to Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022. Two explosions at two bus stops left one person killed and at least another 13 injured. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) The scene of a suspected terror attack near the entrance to Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022. Two explosions at two bus stops left one person killed and at least another 13 injured. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The majority of attacks were Molotov Cocktails - a total of 121 compared to 258 in October, 139 in September 135 in August and only 75 in July. 

There was also a decrease in the number of shooting attacks, from 46 in October to 21. The increase in shooting attacks in recent months has become a major source of concern for the IDF as the attacks not only target security forces but also Israeli civilians and vehicles.

In addition, there were also 39 pipe bombs (compared to 53 in October and 39 in August.)  There were also two vehicular ramming attacks, one that left an IDF soldier in her 20s moderately wounded and two stabbing attacks.

The decrease in attacks comes as the IDF continues to carry out regular operations in the West Bank, focusing on cities like Jenin and Nablus as well as their refugee camps, as part of Operation Break the Wave in order to put an end to terror attacks against Israelis.

According to figures, Israeli security forces have arrested over 3,000 Palestinian suspects and thwarted over 500 terror attacks.

The past year has seen a marked increase in terrorism, with 281 serious terror attacks by Palestinians. There were also a total of 8,483 violent incidents by Palestinians such as riots or stone throwings in the past year, marking a significant rise from the 7,039 attacks last year.

While organized terror groups like Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have not carried out attacks, they continue to incite the Palestinian street and instigate lone wolves to carry out attacks.

Lone wolves have been behind the majority of attacks in the past year, challenging security forces to locate and arrest them before they carry out their deadly plans.

Security forces have voiced their concerns about the continued violence in the West Bank and in addition to the already 25 battalions deployed to the area, the military plan to deploy an additional 64 battalions of reservists by the end of next year.



Tags Israel Shin Bet Terrorism death Injury
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
5

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by