China opens police station to spy on citizens in Israel – report

China has opened a police station in Israel to spy on Chinese nationals abroad, according to NGO Safeguard Defenders.

The station is one of 110 around the world cited by the Madrid-based organization, which seeks to support civil society groups and human rights lawyers in Asia.

The latest update to the list of police stations includes a branch of the Nantong Police, at an unknown location.

Safeguard Defenders cite a news report from the Chinese site Our Jiangsu on April 29, 2020, describing a Nantong Police and Overseas Chinese Linkage Service Centers meeting in which "Xu Weisong from the Israeli workstation," among others, participated.

"The Nantong City Overseas Police and Overseas Chinese Linkage Service Center is an important link between Nantong and the international community and safeguards the rights and interests of Nantong overseas," the news report states.

Safeguard Defenders says the police stations, most of which are in Europe, are used to harass and silence Chinese nationals and dissidents living abroad, and to persuade them to return to China.

A police officer poses for a picture in front of a Chinese Communist Party flag at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China September 3, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO)

Officially, these "service stations" exist to help Chinese residents or tourists in given countries, as part of a diaspora association meant to provide a positive and helpful network abroad. The Chinese Foreign Ministry told CNN in November that they are used to help with tasks like renewing driver's licenses and other documentation.

However, these stations may have an alternative role: The persuasion of certain Chinese nationals to return to China. Safeguard Defenders cited specific examples of these Chinese stations in Spain and Serbia with persuading Chinese nationals to return home.

China authorities have been open about persuading individuals to return, saying in the summer of 2022 that some 230,000 people labeled as "fugitives" had been "persuaded to return" between April 2021 and July 2022, according to Safeguard Defenders.

The Chinese Embassy in Israel did not respond to inquiries about the station.

Some of the police stations have been set up in cooperation with the host country; the Foreign Ministry declined to comment on whether this is the case in Israel.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said he was "very concerned" about Chinese police stations on US soil in a hearing in the Senate last month.

"It is outrageous to think that the Chinese police would attempt to set up shop...without proper coordination. It violates the sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes," Wray stated.

The FBI director said the stations are part of "a clear pattern of the Chinese government, the Chinese Communist Party, exporting their repression right here into the US...We’ve had situations where they’ve planted bugs inside Americans’ cars.”

The Netherlands and Ireland shut down Chinese police stations for illegal actions in recent months.

Chinese students in Israel told The Jerusalem Post earlier this year that they had been approached to collect information for the Chinese Communist Party.

An official asked students on multiple campuses in Israel to seek out and send Israeli media coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to screenshots obtained by the Post.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.