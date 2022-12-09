The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Ben-Gvir will not limit Israel Police's independence, chief Shabtai vows

"Political winds will not sweep through Israeli police," Kobi Shabtai wrote in a Friday open letter to law enforcement officials.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2022 17:29
OTZMA YEHUDIT Party head Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police Commissioner Insp.-Gen. Kobi Shabtai attend a ceremony last month (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai pledged that he will be "on guard" to protect the police's independence and strength amid the expected appointment of Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir as national security minister.

"Political winds will not sweep through Israeli police," Shabtai wrote in a Friday open letter to law enforcement officials. "This is my personal duty and I intend to fulfill it."

On Thursday, Ben-Gvir submitted a bill that will transfer some of Shabtai's powers as police commissioner to the new national security minister. The bill states that the chief of police will "manage the police in accordance with the general policy and principles outlined by the minister," transferring control over police policy to the minister.

While the minister will be unable to decide on opening or closing cases, he will be able to decide on the general investigation and prosecution policy.

Israeli chief of Police Kobi Shabtai attends Constitution Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on June 15, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli chief of Police Kobi Shabtai attends Constitution Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on June 15, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Shabtai reacts to Ben-Gvir's police takeover

In the open letter, Shabtai stressed that Israel Police "operated on the basis of our professional standards under every Israel government to date...the organization is a central and leading body in Israel's law enforcement establishment and as such, will remain...free of politics."

Shabtai said he was "aware" of both public and internal criticism but added that the "reality is complex and sometimes not fully displayed."



