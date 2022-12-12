Ido Arbili is a 12th grade student in Ort Yakneam and is on the autistic spectrum, he is an outstanding student and among other things, he completed a 5-unit matriculation in computer science last year. This year, as part of the major, he is working on a practical project at the level of 5 additional study units that will allow autistics to communicate with each other using a WhatsApp-like program, the idea started when his teacher in the major Dani Ben Yishai suggested to him that his project should be on a topic related to his challenges and would be an attempt to solve one of them.

One of the challenges Ido faces is the inability to correspond on WhatsApp due to the complexity of the language and communication. Ido lacks correspondence, so he chose to write and invent software that would provide a similar response to him and his friends on the autistic spectrum. The software will make it possible to mark each sentence in a different color according to the tone in which it should be interpreted and will contain a system of emojis adapted and understandable to people on the continuum. The software is already working initially and Ido is working on improving it so that it can be used by his friends on the continuum regularly.

The innovative invention of the student on the spectrum - for WhatsApp (Credit ORT PR)

Ido says - "There are many applications that want to "connect the world", but as far as I'm concerned, the connected world lacks a degree of comprehensibility, and I realized that this is a relatively common case on the autistic spectrum. The goal is to make the connected world more understandable for people on the spectrum" Principal of Ort Yakneam High School Ada Abarkhan Shemesh congratulates Ido - "I am very proud of Ido, an outstanding student who is constantly thinking about how he can contribute to the world. The idea for the app is a winning connection between a teacher who pushes the students forward and an ambitious student, and this is what we educate in our high school and in the Ort network as a whole."