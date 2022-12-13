The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis think Facebook is the most hateful social network, survey finds

82% of Israelis who were exposed to hate speech online said Facebook was the social network where the most instances occurred.

By WALLA! TECH
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2022 05:42

Updated: DECEMBER 13, 2022 05:43
FACEBOOK HAS almost halved the amount of hate speech people see on the social networking site over the last three quarters, down to 0.05% of content views, according to the author. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
FACEBOOK HAS almost halved the amount of hate speech people see on the social networking site over the last three quarters, down to 0.05% of content views, according to the author.
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

A new survey by the Israel Internet Association published Monday morning and conducted by the "Mindpool" research institute reveals online harm to quite a few Israelis on the internet, including hatred, harassment, exposing of intimate details and violent discourse. 

The survey data also showed that harmful discourse affects people on the internet and causes many to avoid discourse and expressing opinions online altogether.

22% of Israelis testified that they personally experienced swearing and abuse on social networks during the past year, while 18% of Israelis testified that they personally experienced surveillance or harassment over the same time. 

Nearly one in ten Israelis (9%) testified that intimate or embarrassing photos of themselves were distributed without their permission. Further, no significant differences were found between men and women in the answers to the questions.

What social media sites are the most hateful?

Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC) Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

82% of Israelis who were exposed to hate speech online said Facebook was the social network where the most instances occurred. Other platforms where Israelis encountered hatred online were WhatsApp at 26%, Instagram at 24%, Twitter at 17%, Tiktok at 16%, and YouTube and Telegram at 9%.

Over half of respondents (52%) claimed that the discourse in the online space is "violent to a great extent/very great extent," while over a quarter of respondents (27%) claimed that it is "moderately violent." Just 15% of the public said they don’t believe that online discourse is violent. 

Women also said they experienced more violence online – 58% of women answered that online discourse was "violent to a great extent/very great extent."

According to Israelis, the social groups most frequently attacked online in the past year are the Arab society and the ultra-orthodox society (33%), followed by women and girls (27.5%), the LGBT community (23.7%), and immigrant groups such as Russians and Ethiopians, refugees, and migrant workers (roughly 6.5% for each cohort). 

Many in the Israeli public (42%) said they avoid posting on the networks or expressing an opinion online due to fear of a violent or offensive reaction “often or very often.” 31.1% said they avoid posting “occasionally or rarely.”

Interestingly, the survey discovered that the majority of the public (55%) does not believe that platforms will work to remove violent content – and therefore, many refrain from reporting harmful content, even if it violates the terms and conditions of a particular social network. 40% of survey respondents said they “rarely” use reporting mechanisms available on social networks, while 38% said they do not use the mechanisms at all.

What influence do politicians have on toxic discourse? 

64% of the public said the content that Knesset members and elected officials have a very negative effect on the general discourse on the Internet (39% believe that it has a very negative effect, 24% believe that it has a slightly negative effect ). 15.5% answered that they do not know, while just 12.1% believe that there is no effect and only 9.4% said politicians had a positive effect on discourse.

"The survey data overwhelms the fact that the Internet reflects the public's feelings that general violence and online violence affect our lives in a tangible way,” Orna Hailinger, director of the Israel Internet Association's Netika Center for Optimum Use of the Internet, said following the survey findings. “The public points to politicians as a major factor that affects the discourse on the one hand, though on the other hand we maintain it is up to politicians to lead the change.” 

“There is no doubt that we are all required to take part in the ceding of this type of discourse. Both as individuals and as adults who are supposed to set a personal example for young people, these are the key parameters that will ultimately affect the various platforms that have become a violent – and sometimes dangerous – sphere."



Tags internet social media in israel social media survey Hate speech
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by