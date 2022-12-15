The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli nurse charged with child porn trafficking, filming patients

Israel Police also reportedly obtained footage of one of the suspects committing sexual assault on a toddler less than a year old, according to Walla.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 17:29
Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RAMBAM MEDICAL CENTER)
Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RAMBAM MEDICAL CENTER)

An Israeli nurse employed at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa was indicted on Thursday after he was accused of taking and distributing photos of nude patients during surgery, including children and toddlers.

28-year-old Oren Hananyev and Sheba Medical Center employee Yaakov Danil, 35, were arrested by police earlier this week after suspicions arose they took pornographic imagery of hospital patients without consent.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that Hananyev was in possession of thousands of photos and videos of a pornographic nature, including of minors. He was charged with child pornography trafficking. Furthermore, police reportedly obtained footage of one of the suspects committing sexual assault on a toddler less than a year old, according to Walla.

Israeli suspects shared 'tips' on committing child sexual abuse

According to messages sent between the two suspects, Hananyev was arrested after law enforcement officials entered the hospital to arrest him during a shift. His electronic devices such as his phone and computer were confiscated.

Police cyber crime unit (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Police cyber crime unit (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In several text correspondences between the two, Danil can be seen advising Hananyev to use anesthesia on younger patients to "reduce resistance." Hananyev reportedly texted back with a list of childrens' games in which he could sexually assault children, unbeknownst to them.

The prosecution is also expected to file charges against Hananyev's accomplice Danil, who works at Sheba, in central Israel, as a nursing assistant, Israeli media reported earlier this week. The Haifa hospital said in a statement given to Walla! that it had begun the process of terminating the suspects' contracts at Rambam.

Rambam, Sheba react to arrest of employees

In the statement, the hospital further stressed that Hananyev was hired in 2020 after he was found to be without a criminal record. "The safety and security of our patients are our top priorities and we will show zero tolerance for acts that seek to harm the patients' trust."

Sheba Medical Center added that "due to the severity of the charges, an additional complaint was filed with Israel Police on behalf of Sheba," the Tel Hashomer hospital wrote in a statement.



Tags Israel Israel Police children crime rambam hospital sheba medical center sexual assault
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
5

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by