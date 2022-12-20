Ben-Gvir's Police Law passes first reading

An amendment to Israel's Police Law that will give incoming national security minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir broader control over the police passed its first reading in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday afternoon, 63-53.

The law regulates the division of power between the police commissioner and the minister responsible for him. It dictates that the commissioner is under the government's authority but subordinate to the minister. It also says that the commissioner is the highest commanding rank in the police.

The law also grants the national security minister control over the police's policy and "general principles for its operation." He will also "outline a general policy regarding investigations, including the determination of general priorities, after hearing the position of the Attorney-General and after consultation with the commissioner and the police officers in charge of investigations." The minister may also outline policy regarding the length of the treatment of cases, under similar conditions.

The law passed first reading

The law passed its first reading after being prepared throughout the past week in long discussions in a special ad-hoc Knesset committee that was formed specifically for this purpose. The discussions were accompanied by two deputies of the Attorney-General, who both argued that the law did not strike a proper balance between the minister's power and the police's independence.

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir refused a proposal by the deputies to add a clause to that the law that would ensure that the police remain independent and would not act on behalf of political interests.

The majority of former police commissioners and other experts, including outgoing Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, voiced their concern over the laws' implications.