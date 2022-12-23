The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli Mossad spymaster Rafi Eitan reveals his exploits - review

Mossad operative Rafi Eitan’s wild exploits, constantly changing views make pigeonholing him impossible.

By COLIN SCHINDLER
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2022 15:21
ADOLF EICHMANN’S false Red Cross identitity document, used to enter Argentina under the alias Ricardo Klement in 1950. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
ADOLF EICHMANN’S false Red Cross identitity document, used to enter Argentina under the alias Ricardo Klement in 1950.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The late Rafi Eitan was – as the title Capturing Eichmann: The Memoir of a Mossad Spymaster suggests – an intelligence operative, a maverick with a finger in many pies. 

Working on this account until a few days before his death in 2019, this posthumous publication relates many fascinating episodes in his life: how he killed two German Templars who wanted to return to their farms in British-controlled Palestine after World War II; suggested to David Ben-Gurion about the stuffing of ballot boxes with fake votes during the 1955 election; and worked with SS Obersturmbannführer Otto Skorzeny, who had released Benito Mussolini from captivity in 1943 and supported the fascist Arrow Cross in Hungary. He comments that in the course of his work, he had “no hesitation about employing Nazis to ensure the security of Israel.”

Eitan’s odyssey is a mirror image of the history of the state.

His father fought in Trotsky’s Red Army, while he himself was a member of the Palmah, operating against Fawzi al-Qawuqji and participating in the Battle of Malikiya during the War of Independence. Eitan was involved in the arrests of Aharon Cohen, Kurt Sitte and Israel Beer, all accused of being engaged in Soviet espionage. He believed that the Americans were fighting “a futile war” in Vietnam and attempted to explore contacts with the Chinese leadership through the good offices of Morris Cohen, a one-time consultant to Mao’s intelligence services and representative of British companies in China. He came to know Markus Wolf, the partly Jewish head of the Stasi in Communist East Germany, and regarded president Jimmy Carter’s unwillingness to intervene in Iran to stop the ascent of Ayatollah Khomeini’s Islamists as “one of the most serious and tragic mistakes since World War II.”

His own political path took him from the Left to the Right to the Pensioners’ Party when he unexpectedly became a minister in Ehud Olmert’s government in old age.

His business activities included a vegetable drying factory, the export of tropical fish, and raising black goats and plump turkeys. He was one of the entrepreneurs whom Fidel Castro invited to Cuba after the fall of the USSR. His expertise in cultivating and exporting fruit helped to stabilize Cuba economically during the 1990s. Eitan comments in this book on “the extraordinary enthusiasm of Cuban youth... which reminded me very much of our youth after 1948.” He also had dinner with Castro, whom he describes as “a dominant presence, excellent memory and tireless curiosity.”

Rafi Eitan. (credit: REUTERS)Rafi Eitan. (credit: REUTERS)

Eitan adds color to the capture of Adolf Eichmann in Argentina. Eichmann – “the dybbuk” – lived in a shabby home without electricity in Buenos Aires and scraped a living in the spare parts department of Mercedes-Benz. Eitan worried that Eichmann was in possession of a cyanide capsule – and, like Hermann Goering and Heinrich Himmler, would escape the hangman. Eichmann turned out instead to be very cooperative – he wanted to please whichever “master” he served.

Eitan wanted Eichmann’s presence in Israel to be kept under wraps so that the trail for Josef Mengele, “the Angel of Death,” would not suddenly grow cold – but Ben-Gurion’s instant announcement eliminated this approach. At that time, Ben-Gurion refused to reveal and recognize Eichmann’s kidnappers. This was only remedied when Eitan became a minister when they were publicly thanked at a ceremony in the Knesset.

Eitan questioned Eichmann several times when he was in Ramle prison, and he witnessed his hanging. 

Eitan writes disparagingly of Yasser Arafat – and attempted to assassinate him on several occasions after 1967. In contrast to many, Eitan strongly defends Ariel Sharon’s conduct in cabinet during the debacle of Operation Peace for Galilee in 1982 and castigates figures such as Yosef Burg on the grounds that they had no military experience. He argues that the head of Maronite intelligence, Elie Hobeika, was almost certainly a Syrian agent and a key planner in “the slaughter of women, the elderly and children” in the camps of Sabra and Shatilla. He also argues that it was the Mossad’s professional responsibility to know that “the Phalange leadership had decided on the massacre.” Despite the appraisal of many commentators over the years, Eitan regards the call for Sharon’s dismissal by the Kahan Commission in 1983 as “a scandal.”

This mindset led Eitan to vehemently oppose the Oslo Accords in 1993 and to blame Yossi Beilin as its architect. In contrast, Eitan further argues that Sharon as prime minister would have evacuated isolated settlements in the West Bank. He argues that Israelis and Palestinians must go their own separate ways and that “we must leave most of Judea and Samaria unilaterally,” while retaining security control of the Jordan Valley.

As Jonathan Pollard’s handler, he is relatively silent on the affair, apart from issuing the order to ensure that Pollard did not seek refuge in the Israeli Embassy. He writes that the Americans did not stand by their commitment to release Pollard after 10 years’ imprisonment.

Eitan was undoubtedly a man for all seasons – someone who could not be pigeonholed ideologically. The statements and vignettes in this book are clearly open to checking and re-examination, but it fortifies his comment that he had “never been loyal to anyone without being critical.” A contrarian, he was his own man – and that is what makes this book enlightening reading. 

Capturing EichmannBy Rafi EitanGreenhill Books352 pages; $34.95



Tags Mossad rafi eitan books Adolf Eichmann book review
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

NYT publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika

Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by