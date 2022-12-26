The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Hermon sees first snow as Israeli weather turns wintery

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly over the next few days before dropping again towards the weekend.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 10:00
The Hermon covered in snow. (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
The Hermon covered in snow.
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

The first snow on Mount Hermon fell on Sunday night as Israel's weather turned wintery over the weekend with cold temperatures and storms.

Rains and thunder are expected from Israel's North to north of the Negev on Monday. The forecast warned of flooding along Israel's coastline and in the lowlands, as well as floods in the rivers of Israel's East and South.

In the afternoon, the rain is expected to lighten gradually, but the temperatures will stay the same.

The upper level of Mount Hermon was covered in a layer of snow, and the Hermon site reported temperatures of -1 celsius while the lower level of the mountain remained over freezing at one degree. The snow is expected to keep falling at the top of the mountain until the afternoon.

Due to the conditions, a number of hikes around the country are expected to remain closed. The Arbel trails, the trail to the old city in the Gamla nature reserve, the snake path at Masada, the Ein Ovdat national park and Ein Gedi except for the first waterfall on the David trail and the old synagogue will all be closed to visitors on Monday.

Israelis in the rain, December 25, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israelis in the rain, December 25, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

What is expected for the next few days?

Tuesday is forecasted to be partly cloudy with light rain in the hills in Israel's center, and there will be a slight rise in temperatures.

Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with another slight rise in temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to drop again towards the weekend.



Tags Israel winter rain snow Mount Hermon flood
