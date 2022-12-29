The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli-Saudi normalization can happen soon, Lapid predicts

Netanyahu has spoken of the possibility of an Israeli-Saudi deal, to add to the normalization agreements he finalized the Abraham Accords.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 14:17

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2022 14:22
Former prime minister Yair Lapid speaking at the Knesset plenum as the new government takes their positions. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Former prime minister Yair Lapid speaking at the Knesset plenum as the new government takes their positions.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israel can normalize ties with Saudi Arabia in the near future, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid told the Knesset as he urged his successor Benjamin Netanyahu to follow on the groundwork his government had laid for such a deal.

"We started a dialogue with the Saudis to allow, in its first phase, for Israeli plans to fly over Saudi Arabia and to allow Israeli citizens direct flights to Mecca during the Haj," Lapid said.

"We started a dialogue with the Saudis to allow, in its first phase, for Israeli plans to fly over Saudi Arabia and to allow Israeli citizens direct flights to Mecca during the Haj."

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid

"We did more than that. We laid down the foundations for Saudi Arabia to fully join the Abraham Accords," he explained. 

"If the new government will follow the path we laid out, it is possible to normalize ties with the Saudis in the near future," he said.

Lapid was in the Prime Minister's office for only half a year, replacing Naftali Bennett who had led their government since its inception in June 2021. 

A Saudi flag flutters atop Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 20, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/HUSEYIN ALDEMIR/FILE PHOTO)A Saudi flag flutters atop Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 20, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/HUSEYIN ALDEMIR/FILE PHOTO)

At the Knesset on Thursday prior to the swearing of Netanyahu's government, he summarized the activities of his joint government with Bennett, in which he had also held the post of Foreign Minister.

What has Netanyahu said?

Netanyahu has spoken of the possibility of an Israeli-Saudi deal, to add to the normalization agreements he finalized with four Arab countries in 2020 under the auspices of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

When he addressed the Knesset, Netanyahu spoke of wanting to finalize more normalization deals with countries in the region, explaining that he wanted to "widen the circle of peace" and "end the Israeli-Arab conflict."

Lapid said that his government had strengthened Israel's ties with Abraham Accord countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco where embassies had opened.

Together with the United States, they joined these countries with Israel's more longstanding allies Egypt and Jordan, in a newly created body called the Negev Forum.

Against all predictions, Lapid said, his government had been effective in working against Iran.

He credited his joint government with Bennett with thwarting US President Joe Biden's efforts to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid saudi arabia Abraham Accords
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by