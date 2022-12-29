Israeli-Saudi normalization can happen soon, Lapid predicts

Israel can normalize ties with Saudi Arabia in the near future, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid told the Knesset as he urged his successor Benjamin Netanyahu to follow on the groundwork his government had laid for such a deal.

"We started a dialogue with the Saudis to allow, in its first phase, for Israeli plans to fly over Saudi Arabia and to allow Israeli citizens direct flights to Mecca during the Haj," Lapid said.

"We did more than that. We laid down the foundations for Saudi Arabia to fully join the Abraham Accords," he explained.

"If the new government will follow the path we laid out, it is possible to normalize ties with the Saudis in the near future," he said.

Lapid was in the Prime Minister's office for only half a year, replacing Naftali Bennett who had led their government since its inception in June 2021.

A Saudi flag flutters atop Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 20, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/HUSEYIN ALDEMIR/FILE PHOTO)

At the Knesset on Thursday prior to the swearing of Netanyahu's government, he summarized the activities of his joint government with Bennett, in which he had also held the post of Foreign Minister.

What has Netanyahu said?

Netanyahu has spoken of the possibility of an Israeli-Saudi deal, to add to the normalization agreements he finalized with four Arab countries in 2020 under the auspices of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

When he addressed the Knesset, Netanyahu spoke of wanting to finalize more normalization deals with countries in the region, explaining that he wanted to "widen the circle of peace" and "end the Israeli-Arab conflict."

Lapid said that his government had strengthened Israel's ties with Abraham Accord countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco where embassies had opened.

Together with the United States, they joined these countries with Israel's more longstanding allies Egypt and Jordan, in a newly created body called the Negev Forum.

Against all predictions, Lapid said, his government had been effective in working against Iran.

He credited his joint government with Bennett with thwarting US President Joe Biden's efforts to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.