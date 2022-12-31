The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel Police reveals it solved a kidnapping in Umm el-Fahm

The family of the kidnapping victim received a ransom demand of hundreds of thousands of shekels in what was seemingly criminally-motivated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2022 22:04
Israel Police squad car. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israel Police squad car.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Israel Police Central Unit solved a four-day kidnapping incident, the Israel Police Spokesperson Unit revealed on Saturday.

The police opened an investigation on Tuesday after a man reported that his father had been kidnapped from somewhere near Rosh Ha'ayin. The investigation revealed that the abduction was criminally motivated, and the family soon received a demand for ransom worth hundreds of thousands of shekels.

The commander of the central police district assigned the case to the Central Unit which usually deals with severe crime in the center of Israel. The unit conducted an investigation in cooperation with other units within the Israel Police.

Police apprehend suspects

At the end of the investigation, detectives arrested multiple suspects and confiscated the car that was used in the abduction in Umm el-Fahm, and the courts extended the suspects' arrests.

The victim was found on Saturday safe and sound and taken to the police station in order to help identify the perpatrators.



