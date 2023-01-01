The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Likud's Danon criticizes appointment of Ron Dermer as minister

Dermer, a former ambassador to the United States, was appointed Israel's strategic affairs minister by Netanyahu.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 13:08

Updated: JANUARY 1, 2023 13:24
Ron Dermer, Israel's new strategic affairs minister, enters the Knesset plenum on December 29, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Ron Dermer, Israel's new strategic affairs minister, enters the Knesset plenum on December 29, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Likud MK Danny Danon criticized on Sunday the appointment of former Israeli ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer as a minister in the new government. 

Dermer had been rumored to be a candidate for foreign minister. In the end, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Likud MK Eli Cohen to the position, which he announced alongside Dermer’s appointment.

The former ambassador will sit in the security cabinet and help Netanyahu run Israel-US relations in his role as minister of strategic affairs. 

Former UN ambassador Danny Danon at the Ruderman Foundation's conference on Israel in American politics, April 20, 2021. (credit: OREN COHEN)Former UN ambassador Danny Danon at the Ruderman Foundation's conference on Israel in American politics, April 20, 2021. (credit: OREN COHEN)

"I know Ron Dermer and respect him," Danon, a former ambassador to the United Nations, told Army Radio. "But there is criticism of [Yair] Lapid when he brings his trainer or his friend [into government] and we have made the same mistake. The method of appointing someone as a minister who did not run in the primaries is problematic.

Danon was skipped over by Netanyahu and did not receive a ministerial appointment. 

Danon mentioned Yuli Edelstein, a former minister and Knesset speaker, who was also skipped over and not appointed to a ministry, who could have filled the role. "We need to be with the reins. If we let our partners run things we will wake up every day to an international crisis," he said. 

Danon is part of a group of disappointed MKs who did not get appointments by Netanyahu. The list includes Danon, Edelstein, Dudi Amsalem and David Bitan. 

There are still a number of government positions left, such as regional cooperation minister, and Netanyahu may still attempt to appease some of these disappointed MKs, but it remains to be seen how this affects the Likud and the coalition’s operations.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu ron dermer danny danon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Two Russian nationals, including Putin critic, found dead in hotel in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by