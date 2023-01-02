The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel’s strategic ties with the US are a top priority, new FM says

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has already spoken with US Ambassador Tom Nides and will speak with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later today.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 2, 2023 14:43

Updated: JANUARY 2, 2023 14:44
Likud MK Eli Cohen Federation of Local Authorities conference in Tel Aviv, December 8, 2022. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Likud MK Eli Cohen Federation of Local Authorities conference in Tel Aviv, December 8, 2022.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Maintaining Israel’s relationship with the United States is top strategic priority, newly inaugurated Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday as he laid out his diplomatic vision for the coming year.

“There is no substitute for Israel’s relations with the US,” Cohen said. “It is a strategic long-term partnership that is based first and foremost on shared values and interests,” he added. 

“At the top of our priority list will be our strategic relations with our closet ally, the US,” Cohen said as he mentioned that he had already spoken with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides and planned to speak with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later in the afternoon. 

He spoke as tensions are expected to rise between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government and the Biden administration specifically over issues of shared values and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Cohen also promised to deepen ties with European countries, which are also expected to clash with this government. 

Interior and Health Minister Aryeh Deri with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during the swearing in ceremony of the new Israeli government at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 29, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Interior and Health Minister Aryeh Deri with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during the swearing in ceremony of the new Israeli government at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 29, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Europe’s security and energy challenges “position Israel as a key actor,” Cohen said, explaining that this is “an opportunity to deepen ties with European countries and to bolster them compared to past years.”

Israel plans to focus on ensuring there is an international front against Iran that exists alongside the IDF’s strengthening of its security capabilities to combat any scenario, he said.

“Israel must stop Iran from attaining nuclear capabilities in every way,” particularly given that the 2015 deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program is no longer relevant, he said. 

“Iran does not only want to attain nuclear weapons it also has a long-range missile project and a drone project,” Cohen said adding that the Islamic Republic was internationally financed and is financing international terrorism.



