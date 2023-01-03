WASHINGTON - US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s comments on the Russia-Ukraine war, and tweeted that, “to stay quiet about Russia’s criminal behavior will not age well.”

Cohen spoke at the Foreign Ministry ceremony in Jerusalem to mark his entry into office on Monday and said with respect to the Russian-Ukrainian war that Israel “will talk less,” adding that the Foreign Ministry will prepare a policy for the cabinet.

“Humanitarian aid to Ukraine will continue,” Cohen said, as he explained that he also planned to speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

US-Israel relationship a "top priority"

US VICE-PRESIDENT Joe Biden with then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, in 2016. (credit: DEBBIE HILL/POOL/REUTERS)

Cohen also said that maintaining Israel’s relationship with the United States is a top strategic priority. Following his call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Cohen tweeted: “I told him the strategic relationship with the US is our top priority and that we will continue to strengthen the special bond between the two countries."

Graham responded on Twitter to the newly-inaugurated minister’s remarks. “I’m glad to see Mr. Cohen, the new Israeli foreign minister, is prioritizing the US-Israel strategic relationship and supports continued humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” he tweeted. “However, the idea that Israel should speak less about Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukraine is a bit unnerving.”

“I hope Mr. Cohen understands that when he speaks to Russia’s Lavrov, he’s speaking to a representative of a war criminal regime that commits war crimes on an industrial scale every day,” the South Carolina Senator added.

Graham is known for his support of aid to Ukraine. Two weeks ago, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington, he told Fox News that the US “should be 'completely all in" with Ukraine and Zelensky 'without equivocation'.”

“We are spending money, but it’s being spent on a good cause, the cause of freedom, so I’m all in, whatever they need, as long as they need it,” he said.

The Republican Senator also criticized Israel’s previous government policy of not selling weapons to Ukraine shortly after the Russian invasion in February 2022.

“They asked Israel — no bigger fan of Israel than Lindsey Graham — for ‘stinger’, and apparently Israel said no. So I’m going to get on the phone [with] Israel,” he said in a separate interview with Fox News in February last year.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.