The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Graham: the idea that Israel should speak less about Russia 'is a bit unnerving'

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Israel “will talk less” with respect to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 06:38
Likud MK Eli Cohen Federation of Local Authorities conference in Tel Aviv, December 8, 2022. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Likud MK Eli Cohen Federation of Local Authorities conference in Tel Aviv, December 8, 2022.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

WASHINGTON - US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s comments on the Russia-Ukraine war, and tweeted that, “to stay quiet about Russia’s criminal behavior will not age well.”

Cohen spoke at the Foreign Ministry ceremony in Jerusalem to mark his entry into office on Monday and said with respect to the Russian-Ukrainian war that Israel “will talk less,” adding that the Foreign Ministry will prepare a policy for the cabinet.

“Humanitarian aid to Ukraine will continue,” Cohen said, as he explained that he also planned to speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

US-Israel relationship a "top priority"

US VICE-PRESIDENT Joe Biden with then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, in 2016. (credit: DEBBIE HILL/POOL/REUTERS) US VICE-PRESIDENT Joe Biden with then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, in 2016. (credit: DEBBIE HILL/POOL/REUTERS)

Cohen also said that maintaining Israel’s relationship with the United States is a top strategic priority. Following his call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Cohen tweeted: “I told him the strategic relationship with the US is our top priority and that we will continue to strengthen the special bond between the two countries."

Graham responded on Twitter to the newly-inaugurated minister’s remarks. “I’m glad to see Mr. Cohen, the new Israeli foreign minister, is prioritizing the US-Israel strategic relationship and supports continued humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” he tweeted. “However, the idea that Israel should speak less about Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukraine is a bit unnerving.”

“I hope Mr. Cohen understands that when he speaks to Russia’s Lavrov, he’s speaking to a representative of a war criminal regime that commits war crimes on an industrial scale every day,” the South Carolina Senator added.

Graham is known for his support of aid to Ukraine. Two weeks ago, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington, he told Fox News that the US “should be 'completely all in" with Ukraine and Zelensky 'without equivocation'.”

“We are spending money, but it’s being spent on a good cause, the cause of freedom, so I’m all in, whatever they need, as long as they need it,” he said.

The Republican Senator also criticized Israel’s previous government policy of not selling weapons to Ukraine shortly after the Russian invasion in February 2022.

“They asked Israel — no bigger fan of Israel than Lindsey Graham — for ‘stinger’, and apparently Israel said no. So I’m going to get on the phone [with] Israel,” he said in a separate interview with Fox News in February last year.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Russia israel us relations US Israel Ukraine-Russia War MK Eli Cohen
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by