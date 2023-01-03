The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Russia reaches out to new Israeli foreign minister

Eli Cohen's statement that Israel Israel should talk less about the Russia-Ukrainian war was interpreted to mean that he would move closer to Moscow and be less critical.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 18:46
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. (photo credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS, TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.
(photo credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS, TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reached out the newly installed Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to discuss ways to deepen the relationship between the two countries, despite tensions due to Moscow's war with Ukraine.

"I have now finished a conversation with… Lavrov, who called to congratulate me on taking office."

Eli Cohen

Cohen published a meme of the two of them after the conversation, stating, "I have now finished a conversation with… Lavrov, who called to congratulate me on taking office. 

"We discussed a series of bilateral and regional issues and the relations between the countries," Cohen wrote.

The two men spoke just one day after Cohen had received a call from United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Eli Cohen. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Eli Cohen. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

What is the new Israeli government's view on Russia?

Russia's Embassy in Israel stressed that Cohen and Lavrov had spoken in specific of improving economic and trade relations.

The conversation follows the congratulatory call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and newly inaugurated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late last week.

Netanyahu and Putin have long had a strong relationship and prior to leaving office in 2021, he had attempted to stay neutral with respect to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Netanyahu's successor Naftali Bennett had also been cautious about Russia and had attempted to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv. 

There is speculation that Israel under Netanyahu was well poised to play a mediator role.

At issue, also for Israel has been Russia's presence on Israel's northern border.

Netanyahu's predecessor Yair Lapid was much more outspoken against Moscow.

Israel joined the United Nations in condemning Russia, has offered it humanitarian aid but to date has not ceded to Ukraine's request for military assistance.

In the last year, Moscow has closed the offices of the Jewish Agency and Moscow's exiled Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt has urged Russian Jews to leave to escape rising antisemitism.

Cohen's speech to the Foreign Ministry on Monday, in which he said that Israel should talk less about the Russia-Ukrainian war was interpreted to mean that he would move closer to Moscow and be less critical.

Republican Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina tweeted, that staying quiet about Russia's "criminal behavior does not age well."

Cohen's office said that the Foreign Minister had raised the issue of Russian Jewry as well as the large community of Israelis hailed from the former Soviet Union countries. 

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov also briefed Cohen about the situation in Ukraine. It explained that the two men also spoke about Syria and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Russia diplomacy Vladimir Putin sergei lavrov eli cohen Ukraine-Russia War MK Eli Cohen
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by