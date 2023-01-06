The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Deadly night on Israel's roads as three killed in collisions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 6, 2023 22:33

Updated: JANUARY 6, 2023 22:34
The scene of a fatal car crash on Highway 90 which left four dead, May 28, 2022 (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The scene of a fatal car crash on Highway 90 which left four dead, May 28, 2022
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Two Israelis in their 20s were killed in a road accident on Friday night in a fatal collision between a car and a motorcycle in the southern city of Dimona, Hebrew media reported.

Magen David Adom paramedics and medics at the scene of the accident described it as extremely serious, saying that "the motorcyclist was lying on the road unconscious and without a pulse, not breathing, suffering from a very serious multisystem injury."

Meanwhile, the driver of the car was trapped inside and was rescued in critical condition by passersby. While the two men were given medical treatment at the scene before being evacuated to the hospital, both their deaths were reported a short while later.

A short while later, a collision was reported between a truck and a car on Highway 6, and the death of the young man in his twenties who had been driving the car was declared at the scene of the accident.

According to MDA paramedics, the truck driver - a man in his 50s, was lightly injured and evacuated to Rambam Medical Center to receive treatment.



