Ben-Gvir instructs Israel Police to probe celebrations for terrorist's release

Terrorist Karim Younis was in prison for 40 years for his kidnapping and murder of an IDF soldier.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 19:06
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai attend an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 14, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir instructed Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai to investigate celebrations that were held in honor of Karim Younis's release from prison.

Younis was released from prison after 40 years last week for kidnapping and murdering an IDF soldier in 1983. As a result of his release, Ben-Gvir provided the police with instructions to prevent celebrations that would be seen as supporting terrorism.

Among the instructions was a directive for police to prevent people from erecting canopies under which to celebrate, but Younis's family put one up nevertheless and hosted a party that Palestinian Authority officials attended.

After the parties, Ben-Gvir spoke with Shabtai and instructed him to conduct an internal investigation to try and figure out why his instructions weren't carried out and make sure they are next time.

'Israel has no place for the celebration of terrorism'

"These are celebrations of incitement and explicit support of terrorism, and it doesn't make sense for these celebrations to happen in our home," said Ben-Gvir. "Israel has no place for celebrations of terrorism and I will do all in my authority to prevent these celebrations until we legislate death penalties for terrorism."

Longest serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis, gestures as he is welcomed at his village, after he was freed from Israeli jail earlier today, in Ara, Israel January 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Longest serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis, gestures as he is welcomed at his village, after he was freed from Israeli jail earlier today, in Ara, Israel January 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Younis served the longest continuous sentence of any Palestinian in an Israel prison and said upon his release that he "and all the prisoners are ready to sacrifice even more for Palestine and its freedom.”



