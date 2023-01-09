Bliknken to visit Israel amid tension over anti-PA sanctions

Amid tension over the Temple Mount, Israeli sanctions against the Palestinian Authority and Iran, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel by the end of January for talks with the new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

News of the pending visit was revealed on Monday by Yediot Ahronot. Blinken has visited Israel a number of times since becoming secretary of state in 2021 and forged a close relationship with former prime minister Yair Lapid.

Blinken’s visit will come on the heels of a scheduled trip to the region by President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan who is expected to arrive in Jerusalem in the coming weeks for talks with Netanyahu, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi.

US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken meets President Isaac Herzog in Washington in October. This month at the J Street conference, Blinken praised Israel’s democratic elections and congratulated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory. (credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/REUTERS)

Blinken and the State Department condemned the visit last week of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Temple Mount.

Blinken wrote on Twitter that he discussed the visit with Jordan's foreign minister and that he "expressed support for preserving the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. Our strategic partnership remains vital to a more integrated, stable, and prosperous region."

Last month, Blinken told reporters in Washington that the US would judge the Israeli government by its policies, not its personalities.

“We will engage with and judge our partners in Israel on the basis of the policies they pursue, not the personalities that happen to form the government,” Blinken said as he addressed concerns about how a center-left US government would work with the far-right Israeli one that Netanyahu has formed.