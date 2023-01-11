Turkish ambassador to Israel presents credentials to Herzog

Turkish Ambassador Sakir Ozkan Torunlar was the last of five new ambassadors who on Wednesday presented their credentials to President Isaac Herzog.

The others, in chronological order of their arrival in Israel, were Dr. Ralph King of Australia, Pedro Laylo of the Philippines, Milton Eduardo Umana Acevedo of El Salvador and Kim Jin-Han of South Korea.

Torunlar a former consul general in Jerusalem is the first ambassador of Turkey appointed to Israel after a four-year hiatus. The diplomatic rapprochement between Israel and Turkey began after Herzog took up his role as president in July 2021. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called to congratulate and there was continued communication between the two which led to Herzog's state visit to Turkey in March 2022, at which time he was received with due pomp and ceremony.

It subsequently became increasingly obvious that full diplomatic relations between the two countries would be resumed.

In a relatively unusual step, both Herzog and Torunlar made statements to the media in the course of the presentation ceremony. This has happened in the past in the case of American ambassadors and ambassadors from Arab countries that were being represented in Israel for the first time, but the usual procedure is for the president to have a tete-a-tete with each new ambassador, after which they drink a toast and shake hands. Before leaving, the ambassador writes an inscription in the guest book and the president then walks the ambassador outside to a waiting car at the end of the pergola covering the patio between the building and the garden.

President Isaac Herzog and Turkish Ambassador to Israel Sakir Ozkan Torunlar make statements after Torunlar presents his credentials to Herzog. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

On this occasion, Herzog, in addition to the conversation, made a statement, as did Torunlar.

What did Herzog and Torunlar say?

Herzog emphasized the importance that Israel attaches to relations with Turkey and the long common history that goes back centuries before the establishment of the state.

Recalling his visit to Turkey in March 2022, he said that relations had progressed rapidly since then and that he was confident that they will advance further in the future for the benefit of the citizens of both countries and of the region.

Torunlar confirmed that President Erdogan is of a similar mind and believes that the renewed relationship will be mutually beneficial.

He also referred to antisemitism saying that Turkey had never been against Jews or Israel but that unfortunately, antisemitism is on the rise even in the most liberal of countries.

He also referred to the current crisis surrounding the Temple Mount and urged that the status quo remain intact